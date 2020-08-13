Derabassi MLA holds protest against state government

He protested against not releasing the scholarship money to students of reserve categories due to which the students were facing problems.

Derabassi MLA N K Sharma held a protest against the state government at Chatt village, for not releasing the scholarship money to students of reserve categories due to which the students were facing problems.

Sharma visited several villages in Derabassi constituency and accused the Congress government of ignoring the weaker sections of the society and creating a financial mess in the state.

Sharma said that all the sections of the society, including service class, farmers and businessmen were not satisfied with the state government’s policies and the government was not doing anything to help the people.

