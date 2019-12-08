Derabassi man who breached Punjab CM’s security gets possession of his shop

Derabassi resident Amandeep (right) with Amarinder at the investors’ summit Thursday. Express Derabassi resident Amandeep (right) with Amarinder at the investors’ summit Thursday. Express

Three days after he breached the police security cover and conveyed his grievances to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, district administration has provided the possession of a disputed shop to Derabassi resident, Amandeep Singh, on Saturday.

The shop, on which two parties are staking the claims, is situated at Ramleela Ground in Derabassi. The possession of the shop was provided to Amandeep in the presence of police personnel and Naib Tehsildar, Zirakpur, Paramjeet Singh. However, the opposite party headed by Ajit Singh and Harpal Nagpal claimed that they were not given the time to put their side. They maintained that the shop belongs to them and Aman was their worker, who was allowed to run a small shop around 20 years back.

The incident had happened while Amarinder was in the midst of an interactive session with NDTV executive co-chairperson Prannoy Roy on the opening day of the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit at India School of Business here.

Amandeep made his way to the hall and interrupted the session waving a file to attract CM’s attention. He accused the police of “highhandedness” by getting him evicted from a land for which he had lease papers. The CM had ordered an immediate redressal of his complaint.

