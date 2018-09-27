Dera Violence: Form special police team to nab Aditya Insan, other absconding accused, says High Court

Violence erupted near Dera Sacha Sauda last year after Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s was convicted in the rape case. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Violence erupted near Dera Sacha Sauda last year after Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s was convicted in the rape case. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana Police to form a team of police officers which will specifically focus on the arrest of absconding suspects — including Aditya Insan, who are wanted in the cases of violence linked to the key Dera Sacha Sauda registered across the state last year.

“The disappearance of a ‘human being’ is a very serious issue,” observed the full bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan, while referring to Haryana Police Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) failure to nab Aditya Insan, a key Dera Sacha Sauda functionary who stands booked for conspiracy of violence and other serious offences since August last year.

After Senior Advocate Anupam Gupta submitted before the bench that the nothing specific has been done by the SIT since August to arrest Aditya Insan, the full bench directed the SIT to submit a detailed status report containing the date-wise attempts being made by them to nab the absconding accused including Aditya Insan.

“It is also better for him to come out now. If he is innocent, no one will touch him,” observed the bench, while referring to Aditya Insan.

Gupta also told the bench that Aditya Insan’s importance to the cases of violence is pivotal but the police SIT since last month has only engaged in paperwork. “He is not a professional criminal that they are unable to arrest him,” he said.

Earlier, the SIT in a status report told the court that properties of Aditya Insan are being verified from the concerned departments for the proposed attachment and also Rs 5 lakh reward has also been announced for the information which will lead to his arrest.

The bench was also informed that out of the 240 total cases of violence registered last year in the aftermath of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in the rape case, the investigating agency has submitted the chargesheet in 207 cases and around 1484 persons have been arrested. 16 persons have been declared proclaimed offenders — out of which 10 accused are evading the arrest in the main case related to conspiracy of the violence.

Regarding the data storage devices recovered from the Dera headquarters last year, the bench was informed by the SIT that no clue has been found regarding the movement of assets from Dera headquarters in the days surrounding the verdict day last year but information has been retrieved regarding the assets held by Dera in India and abroad.

The data has been shared with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, the court was told.

Meanwhile, the full bench Wednesday allowed the Haryana government request for de-sealing the material including electronic gadgets which had been seized by the Court Commissioner and also permitted it to engage the services of IT experts for analysis of the storage devices. Haryana Police told the court that the information in the gadgets could aide the ongoing investigation.

The information is to be shared with other agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and I-T Department.

