Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief gets threat call in Italy

Sources Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar said that Sant Niranjan Das, who has programmes lined up in France, Netherlands and other countries, reportedly received the call from Kapurthala jail.

However, sources in Kapurthala jail said that there is no such matter in their knowledge (Representational image)

Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das, who is currently in Italy in connection with religious programmes, has reportedly received a threat call in which the caller asked him to stop religious programmes and propagation.

Sources Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar said that Sant Niranjan Das, who has programmes lined up in France, Netherlands and other countries, reportedly received the call from Kapurthala jail. Sources added that a complaint in this regard have been submitted to Jalandhar rural police.

However, sources in Kapurthala jail said that there is no such matter in their knowledge. SSP Rural Jalandhar Suwardeep Singh said that they have received such reports and are looking into it. “It is learnt that Dera officials have planned to take up the matter with the ministry of external affairs to provide security to Sant Niranjan Das,” he said.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:34:28 am
