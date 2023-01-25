Dera Sacha Sauda chief to attend ‘mega satsang’ at Sirsa virtually from his UP ashram today

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of rape and hatching conspiracies for murders, will virtually participate in a religious congregation at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa Wednesday. He will attend the event and address his followers from the Dera’s Ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Out on a 40-day parole, the Dera chief will participate in the satsang for the first time since he was convicted and lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria prison in August 2017.

Huge crowds comprising his followers have begun reaching the Dera’s headquarters since Tuesday.

The Dera is also celebrating its second chief Shah Satnam Singh’s birth anniversary Wednesday. As part of the celebrations of Shah Satnam Singh’s birth anniversary, Gurmeet’s video cutting a cake with a sword had gone viral on social media platforms.

Last week, the Dera’s followers had carried out a massive cleanliness drive across various cities of Haryana. During this cleanliness drive, several Haryana BJP leaders interacted with Gurmeet during his five-hour online interactive session with his followers on Monday.

Haryana BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s OSD and former minister Krishan Bedi have also invited the Dera chief for a state-level Ravi Das Jayanti celebrations in Narwana on February 3. Khattar will be the chief guest at this event.

Haryana BJP is facing immense criticism after its leaders met the Dera chief and extended him invitations for state-level functions.