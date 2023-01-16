scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh once again seeks parole

The Dera chief mentioned that January 25 marks the birth anniversary of Dera Sacha Sauda's second chief Shah Satnam. He added that the Dera organises a religious congregation on that day in which free food is served to thousands of devotees.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Express File Photo by Jaipal Singh)
Listen to this article
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh once again seeks parole
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again sought parole to come out of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison where he is undergoing a sentence for the rape of his two disciples and the murder of Dera’s former manager. He has moved a parole application to the state government seeking parole from January 25.

According to the information, in his application, the Dera chief mentioned that January 25 marks the birth anniversary of Dera Sacha Sauda’s second chief Shah Satnam. He added that the Dera organises a religious congregation on that day in which free food is served to thousands of devotees and he wants to participate in it.

The jail administration, Sirsa district administration and the state government will contemplate his release from jail for going to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa would pose any threat to the law and order situation. The final decision is expected to be taken in a couple of days.

More from Chandigarh

Ever since he was jailed in August 2017, the Dera chief had come out of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison on multiple occasions either on parole or furlough or for his health examinations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 17:15 IST
Next Story

Demand for Collegium rejig ‘precise follow-up action’ on SC direction in NJAC ruling: Kiren Rijiju

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close