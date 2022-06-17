Dera Sacha Sauda chief released from prison on 1-month parole

Updated: June 17, 2022 10:39:54 am
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on one-month parole from Sunaria jail of Rohtak, on Friday. He was taken out of prison under heavy security cover at 7 am. During his parole period, the Dera chief will stay in his dera at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.
He was last released on a 21-day furlough from February 7-27 this year to meet his family members in Gurgaon.
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last October had sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh.
In 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping his two disciples.
