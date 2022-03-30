Dera seeks high level probe in Bargari sacrilege case

The Dera Sacha Sauda Wednesday urged Punjab government to order a “high level fair probe” in the 2015 sacrilege incident that had taken place at Bargari village of Faridkot district sparking statewide protests. Two people were killed in a subsequent police firing on protesters.

The demand from the Sirsa-based sect came nearly a month after the Punjab Police’s SIT named dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as accused in the Bargari sacrilege case while filing a supplementary chargesheet in the local court just a few days after the polling took place in Punjab on February 20. The dera supporters have blamed the Congress for playing politics on the issue stating the chargesheet was filed at a time when the party felt that it was going to lose the poll battle.

Addressing a press conference, dera spokesperson Jatinder Khurana alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was “framed” as part of a political conspiracy “only on the basis of a presumption that the dera supported a particular party in the polls”.

“We condemn the sacrilege incident and the real culprits should be arrested. There should not be any politics in this case. The dera chief was implicated in the case to defame him as the number of dera’s followers was increasing. The dera and the dera head had nothing to do with politics. The dera did not issue any direction to the followers to vote for a particular party. However, the dera followers might have voted unitedly as per their wishes at a point of time,” said Khurrana.

The dera functionaries said that this case was investigated by the CBI too but the previous Congress government had withdrawn the probe from the premier investigative agency. However, in its latest chargesheet, the Punjab Police’s SIT said: “At the time of filling the closure report, the CBI didn’t bother to compare all the handwritings of 49 persons and hurriedly presented the closure report… CBI is prejudiced in its decision to file a closure report in such a haste.”