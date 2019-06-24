Dera head’s parole plea: Haryana likely to take another week to decide

Haryana government doesn’t appear in hurry to decide parole request of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving life sentence in rape and murder cases at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

Sirsa District Magistrate Ashok Garg told The Indian Express Sunday that a final decision on the parole may take about a week. “We have to take into consideration the report of district Superintendent of Police (SP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) before taking a call on the matter,” said Garg. After considering all aspects, the District Magistrate will send his report to Hisar Divisional Commissioner for a final call.

Sirsa SP Arun Singh told The Indian Express that the file related to parole of the convict will be tabled in front of him Monday. “We will see whether request of the convict for parole is genuine. We will also see whether there is apprehension of law and order problem if the convict is released on parole,” said the SP. “But I will submit my report purely on merits and considering all aspects of the case,” he added. Sources said the administration may also collect details of agriculture land of the Dera chief apart from asking report from intelligence agencies before taking a call on the parole.

The Dera chief had recently sought parole for “agricultural works at the headquarter of the Dera at Sirsa”. The Rohtak jail superintendent on June 18 had forwarded his request to Sirsa’s District Magistrate maintaining that the “conduct of the prisoner has been good in the jail”. “The prisoner has not done any crime in the jail,” he mentioned.

On the other hand, Anshul Chattarpati, whose journalist father Ram Chander Chattarpati was killed on the behest of the Dera chief, has strongly opposed parole plea of Gurmeet. “He is still facing trial in two serious cases — one related to murder of Ranjit Singh, a former follower of the Dera, and another related to castration of devotees. If the Dera chief is released from the jail, he may pose serious threat to the lives of witnesses and families of the victims,” said Anshul.