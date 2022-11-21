scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Dera follower’s murder: Main shooter arrested after brief encounter in Rajasthan

In a conspiracy hatched by Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, Pardeep, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, police said.

Dera Sacha Sauda Pardeep Singh murder, Pardeep Singh encounter, Pardeep Singh murder, Dera Sacha Sauda, Rajasthan encounter, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsPardeep Singh

In a joint operation, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested the sixth shooter involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh after a brief encounter in Jaipur.

In a conspiracy hatched by Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, Pardeep, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, police said.

Promod Ban, head of AGTF, said that the main shooter, identified as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda, was injured in his leg in retaliatory firing. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav added that police on Sunday also arrested Ramjan’s two accomplices identified as Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both resident of Hanumanghar in Rajasthan. Two pistols, including a Chinese-made Star .30 caliber and .32 caliber, were also recovered from them, the DGP added.

The arrests come three days after Punjab Police arrested three people, including two main shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy, and one facilitator identified as Baljit Singh alias Manna, involved in the targeted killing. On Saturday, police teams had also recovered two pistols, a Maruti Ritz car and a Jupiter Scooter on the revelations of Mani and Goldy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...Premium
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...Premium
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row

The DGP said that acting on intelligence inputs, teams from AGTF headed by Ban under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel followed Ramjan’s trail. “After collecting vital clues, police teams of AGTF led by DSP Bikram Brar and DSP Rajan Parminder managed to trace his location in a building at Vinayak Enclave Colony in Jaipur, where he was holed up with his two accomplices in a rented accommodation,” Yadav said.

More from Chandigarh

“When police teams tried to apprehend Ramjan, he opened fire at the police party and in retaliatory firing he got injured,” the DGP said, adding that the accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. He added that investigations are on to establish the role of two accomplices.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 04:34:46 am
Next Story

Thieves decamp with US dollars, jewellery in Chandigarh

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement