Dera follower’s murder: Main shooter arrested after brief encounter in Rajasthan

In a joint operation, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested the sixth shooter involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh after a brief encounter in Jaipur.

In a conspiracy hatched by Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, Pardeep, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, police said.

Promod Ban, head of AGTF, said that the main shooter, identified as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda, was injured in his leg in retaliatory firing. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav added that police on Sunday also arrested Ramjan’s two accomplices identified as Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both resident of Hanumanghar in Rajasthan. Two pistols, including a Chinese-made Star .30 caliber and .32 caliber, were also recovered from them, the DGP added.

The arrests come three days after Punjab Police arrested three people, including two main shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy, and one facilitator identified as Baljit Singh alias Manna, involved in the targeted killing. On Saturday, police teams had also recovered two pistols, a Maruti Ritz car and a Jupiter Scooter on the revelations of Mani and Goldy.

The DGP said that acting on intelligence inputs, teams from AGTF headed by Ban under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel followed Ramjan’s trail. “After collecting vital clues, police teams of AGTF led by DSP Bikram Brar and DSP Rajan Parminder managed to trace his location in a building at Vinayak Enclave Colony in Jaipur, where he was holed up with his two accomplices in a rented accommodation,” Yadav said.

“When police teams tried to apprehend Ramjan, he opened fire at the police party and in retaliatory firing he got injured,” the DGP said, adding that the accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. He added that investigations are on to establish the role of two accomplices.