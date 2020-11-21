Dera follower shot dead in Bathinda

Bathinda SSP Bhupinder Singh Virk visited the spot after which an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

A 55-year-old follower of Dera Sacha Sauda was shot dead by two masked men Friday evening in Bathinda. Manohar Lal was shot in the head at his shop near the bus stand. The victim was a money exchanger and was at his shop when two attackers came on a bike with their faces covered and fired at him.

While the attackers managed to flee, nearby shopkeepers rushed Lal to the hospital where he died.

Lal’s son, Jimmy Arora, was once named in a sacrilege case, while the 55-year-old had never been in any such controversy.

Bathinda SSP Bhupinder Singh Virk visited the spot after which an FIR was lodged against unknown persons. Cops are also finding out details from CCTV footage of cameras in that area.

