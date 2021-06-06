Dera chief tests positive for Covid, admitted in Gurgaon hospital

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Sunday morning after his test reports came out positive for Covid-19.

He was taken to the hospital for some tests that were to be conducted on him following the advice of doctors. A team of doctors had examined him on June 3 at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak after he had complained of abdominal pain.

Since the additional tests were not available at PGIMS, they had recommended that he be taken either to Gurgaon or New Delhi to undergo further tests to diagnose his health issues..

Dr. Pushpa Dahiya, PGIMS Medical Superintendent had told The Indian Express that the abdomen CT scan and various other tests were conducted on the Dera chief, but he still needed to undergo certain higher degree of medical examination including PET-scans, which was not available at PGIMS. She had added that doctors have recommended that he be taken to New Delhi or Gurgaon for the tests ‘at the earliest’.

Sunaria jail superintendent, Sunil Sangwan, said, “The medical tests that were supposed to be conducted on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh could not be completed at Rohtak, PGIMS. So, it was recommended that he be taken to New Delhi or Gurgaon for further tests.”

It was for the fourth time in a span of 26 days that he has been taken out of the jail, thrice on medical grounds and once for meeting his ailing mother.

On May 12, he was taken out of prison and taken to PGIMS after he complained of blood pressure and nausea.

Later, he applied for parole to meet his ailing mother, which was approved by the competent authorities.

Sunsequently on May 17, he was taken out of prison and taken to an undisclosed location to meet his ailing mother. The state government and jail authorities had kept the meeting place ‘classified’ in the wake of heightened security threat to him and to avoid his followers from gathering.

Convicted on August 25, 2017, the Dera chief is serving 20 years imprisonment for the rape of two of his women disciples and life imprisonment for the murder of a Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Chhatrapati’s son Anshul Chhatrapati, had been raising eyebrows, over the Dera chief being repeatedly taken out of the on one pretext or the other.