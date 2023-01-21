Dera chief walks out on parole — second time in 3 months, fourth in last 14

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Saturday once again walked out on parole — for the fourth time in the last 14 months and second time in less than three months — from Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Out for 40 days, Ram Rahim headed straight to his dera at Barwana in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district — the place where he had spent his last 40-day parole from October 14 to November 25, last year.

Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had earlier said Ram Rahim had filed an application seeking a 40-day parole, which was forwarded to the Rohtak divisional commissioner. Ram Rahim had said in his application that he wants to attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of former dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma told media persons that “the parole has been granted for 40 days, in accordance with the rules”.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar denied having any information about the parole granted to Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.

Express Opinion | Why criminal godmen like Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu continue to have millions of devotees

“I do not have any information about it. I only came to know of it through media. He must have applied for it and got it. Every convict has a legal right to seek parole. We do not interfere in such issues, have never had and shall never do so,” said Khattar.

During his previous parole period in October-November, the 55-year-old dera chief had held several online “satsang” sessions at the Barnawa ashram. Some of these sessions were attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Haryana.

Advertisement

Prior to that, Ram Rahim had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June. Besides, he was granted three weeks’ furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab Assembly polls.

In June 2019, Ram Rahim was made to withdraw his parole plea after the Opposition parties cornered the Haryana government for allegedly favouring him. At the time, he had sought a 42-day parole to tend to his farm in Sirsa.

According to the prison authorities, a convict is entitled to parole of 90 days every year, subject to clearances on his conduct and security clearances from the district administration where he or she would be staying during the parole period.

Advertisement

The Dera chief was first convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula for raping two of his women disciples at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. In 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were convicted for the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Last year, he, along with four others, was convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill the Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead, also in 2002.