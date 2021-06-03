Ram Rahim complains of abdominal pain, taken out of prison for third time in 23 days

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was again brought out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail Thursday morning after he complained of abdominal pain. In the last 23 days, this is the third time he has been taken out of prison.

On Thursday morning, he was taken to Rohtak’s PGIMS under tight security cover. He underwent a medical examination and CT scan, after which he was taken back to jail.

Doctors, who treated the Dera chief at PGIMS, have recommended a “higher degree of investigation”; at least a PET scan to diagnose the issue of his abdominal pain.

“We do not have the PET scan facility at Rohtak’s PGIMS. The reports and pictures that we got from his CT scan and CT abdomen were not very conclusive. That’s why it was recommended that he needs to get a PET scan. Considering the condition of the patient, it is suggested that he needs to get this scan done as early as possible. Such a facility is available either at AIIMS, Delhi, or any other private hospital. In the initial CT scan reports, the patient has some suspected abnormality for which further and higher degree investigations are required,” said Dr Pushpa Dahiya, medical superintendent, Rohtak PGIMS.

Also Read | Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh discharged, sent back to Sunaria prison

She added: “A few days earlier too, when he was brought to the hospital with low blood pressure and nausea, a few tests and diagnosis were advised to which he refused. However, today when he was brought to the hospital he disclosed that he was having this pain in the abdomen for the last two days…”

It is likely that the convict will soon be taken out of Sunaria jail again for further treatment.

On May 12, Ram Rahim was taken out of jail to Rohtak’s PGIMS after he complained of blood pressure issues and nausea. A board of doctors examined him in the hospital for more than six hours. He was brought back to the prison. Subsequently, he applied for parole to meet his ailing mother, which was approved by authorities.

On May 17 again, he was taken out of prison and taken to an undisclosed location to meet his ailing mother.

Convicted on August 25, 2017, the dera chief is undergoing 20 years’ imprisonment for the rape of two women, and life imprisonment for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s son Anshul had recently raised questions over the Ram Rahim being repeatedly taken out of prison.