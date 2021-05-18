Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seeks parole citing mother’s illness

Dera Sacha Sauda’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is presently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail and is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples and for the murder of a journalist, has sought 21-day day parole from prison citing his mother’s illness.

Incidentally, around a week ago, Singh had been brought out of Sunaria jail and taken to the district’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for treatment after he complained of nausea and high blood pressure. Officials said that Sunaria jail authorities have forwarded Singh’s application to state police and the district administration. “We have written to Haryana Police and Sirsa district administration to verify if his mother is actually ill. We have also asked Sirsa district administration to clarify if there would be any law and order threat if he is released on parole,” Sunaria Jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan said.

On October 24 last year, the Dera chief had been released on a day’s parole to meet his ailing mother who was admitted in a hospital in Gurgaon. Later, videos of the Dera chief visiting a Gurgaon hospital, under tight police cover, to meet his ailing mother had gone viral. Justifying the parole, Haryana’s jails minister Ranjit Singh had then said that the parole was granted “as per rules”.

“There is a provision in law that a convict/ inmate can be released from prison to visit his/her family in case of an emergency. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released under the relevant provisions of law to visit his ailing mother. He was taken to the hospital under full police protection and the government had taken all aspects into consideration,” Ranjit Singh had said last year.