Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted parole to meet ailing mother

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted parole to meet his ailing mother. He is currently undergoing a 20-year jail sentence on charges of raping two of his women disciples and murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had applied for parole on May 17; his application was approved by the state police. He was released from Sunaria jail of Rohtak early Friday morning. He was taken to Gurgaon to meet his mother under tight security cover.

The Dera Chief was convicted on August 25, 2017 on charges of raping two of his women disciples. He was pronounced guilty in both the cases and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each case. Subsequently, he was convicted on charges of murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati on January 11, 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing another murder charge in connection with murder of his Dera’s manager Ranjit Singh, which is pending under litigation for many years. This case is also in it’s final stage.

Sources disclosed that Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim’s location during the period of his parole has been kept “classified” to avoid his disciples from gathering around the place of his location. No official was available for comment on Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole.

A few days ago, the Dera chief was taken out of Sunaria jail to Rohtak’s PGIMS for a medical checkup after he complained of nausea and low blood pressure. He had refused a Covid-19 test in the hospital. However, his blood samples and other diagnoses were conducted and he was advised medical treatment according to his test reports.

After they received his parole application on May 17, the Sunaria jail authorities had forwarded his application to state police and district administration. “We have written to Haryana Police and Sirsa district administration to verify if his mother is actually ill. We have also asked Sirsa district administration to clarify if there would be any law and order threat if he is released on parole”, Sunaria Jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan had said.

Earlier, on October 24, 2020, Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim was released on a day’s parole to meet his mother who was then admitted in a hospital in Gurgaon. The videos of the Dera chief visiting the Gurgaon hospital, under a tight police cover, had gone viral. Justifying the parole, Haryana’s jails minister Ranjit Singh had said that the parole was given “as per the rules”.

“There is a provision in law that a convict/ inmate can be released from the prison to visit his/her family in case of an emergency. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released under the relevant provisions of law to visit his ailing mother. He was taken under full police protection after the government had taken all aspects into consideration,” Ranjit Singh had said last year.

Reacting to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s parole, Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s son Anshul Chhatrapati, said, “The jail authorities can release such dreaded criminals, on parole, under police security cover under certain emergency situations. Last time in October, 2020 too he was granted a parole of 24 hours. I have heard that he has been given a 48-hour parole this time. He shall remain in police custody, throughout the period of his parole. But, it appears more than a connivance between him and the state government. First, he fakes his medical condition and is brought out of jail to the hospital. When that does not appear much successful and doctors did not report in his favour, then he he moves an application seeking parole and has now been granted it, too. It should be verified that he cited his mother’s ailing condition as a ground to seek parole. His mother was in Sirsa, who had been taken to Gurgaon’s private hospital. Now, he has also been released on parole to go to Gurgaon and meet her, there. Everybody had seen the mayhem that he and his followers caused on August 25, 2017 when a large number of people lost their lives. The state government should refrain from releasing such dreaded criminals and it is foolish to let such a criminal be released from jail.”

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had sought parole several times in the past on grounds like visiting his ailing mother and taking care of the fields. However, almost all the times his applications were rejected by the state government citing apprehension of disturbance of law and order.