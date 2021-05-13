Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh discharged, sent back to Sunaria prison

Sirsa’s Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was admitted at Rohtak’s PGIMS a day earlier, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday around 3.15pm and taken back to Sunaria prison, where he is serving a 20-year sentence. Singh also suffers from diabetes.

According to prison officials, the Dera chief complained of dizziness and hypertension on Wednesday, after which he was first given preliminary medical treatment at the prison. However, when his symptoms persisted, he was taken to Rohtak’s PGIMS under a heavy security cover.

Although all necessary medical tests were conducted by the doctors, Singh refused to give consent for a Covid-19 test.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said, “His condition is stable and he was discharged on Thursday. His blood samples were taken and sent for testing for further treatment.”

The Dera chief was serving a sentence after being convicted for rape of two of his women disciples and the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.