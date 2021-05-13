scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh discharged, sent back to Sunaria prison

Although all necessary medical tests were conducted by the doctors, Singh refused to give consent for a Covid-19 test.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 13, 2021 8:37:11 pm
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim rape conviction, 10 years jail for Ram Rahim, Dera Sacha Sauda, Rohtak jail, Haryana, ram rahim drama, ram rahim news, indian expressDera Sacha Sauda Chief Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (File Photo)

Sirsa’s Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was admitted at Rohtak’s PGIMS a day earlier, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday around 3.15pm and taken back to Sunaria prison, where he is serving a 20-year sentence. Singh also suffers from diabetes.

According to prison officials, the Dera chief complained of dizziness and hypertension on Wednesday, after which he was first given preliminary medical treatment at the prison. However, when his symptoms persisted, he was taken to Rohtak’s PGIMS under a heavy security cover.

Although all necessary medical tests were conducted by the doctors, Singh refused to give consent for a Covid-19 test.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said, “His condition is stable and he was discharged on Thursday. His blood samples were taken and sent for testing for further treatment.”

Click here for more

The Dera chief was serving a sentence after being convicted for rape of two of his women disciples and the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x