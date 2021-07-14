Dera chief again rushed to hospital — fourth time in two months

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has now been admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi where he will undergo an endoscopic procedure and would be kept under doctors’ observation subject to his condition.

Earlier in June, he was admitted at the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. At Medanta, he had undergone certain diagnostic procedures after which he was brought back to Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

The Dera chief is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples in August 2017. In January 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had also awarded him and three others life imprisonment for the murder of Sirsa based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

In May this year, he was also briefly admitted in Rohtak’s PGIMS after he complained of low blood pressure and anxiety.

Doctors who treated the Dera chief in Rohtak’s PGIMS had advised him treatment and certain diagnostic procedures, which could only be conducted either at a few private hospitals or AIIMS in New Delhi, the nearest location to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

Dr Pushpa Dahiya, Medical Superintendent, Rohtak PGIMS had earlier told The Indian Express that the Dera chief required PET scans and certain higher degree of medical examinations under specialised medical care.

He had also been seeking parole for the last couple of years. However, majority of the times, his requests have been turned down by the concerned authorities.

On May 12, he was taken out of jail to Rohtak’s PGIMS after he complained of blood pressure and nausea.

A board of doctors had examined him in the hospital then for more than six hours. He was later brought back to the prison. Subsequently, he applied for parole to meet his ailing mother, which was approved by the competent authorities.

On May 17 again, he was taken out of prison and taken to an undisclosed location to meet his ailing mother. The state government and jail authorities had kept his out-of-prison location “classified” in wake of heightened security threat to him and to avoid his followers gathering at the place where he was scheduled to meet his ailing mother.