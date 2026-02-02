Dera Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon meets Bikram Singh Majithia in jail, calls charges ‘baseless’

Dera Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon met SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hours before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 04:13 PM IST
Bikram Singh MajithiaBikram Singh Majithia was arrested on June 25, 2025, from his home in Amritsar in a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to the laundering of drug money (Express File Photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, described all charges against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia as “false” and “baseless” after meeting him at Nabha jail on Monday.

Dhillon met Majithia hours before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case. This was Dhillon’s second jail meeting with Majithia in a little over four months; the first took place on September 24, 2025.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail in Patiala, Dhillon said, “All charges against him are false.” He added that Majithia was in high spirits.

The Dera Beas chief, who is a close relative of Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Majithia, acknowledged his family ties with the SAD leader. Dhillon said, “He is my friend and I will meet him.”

Asked about his discussion with Majithia, Dhillon said, “Whatever friends and relatives talk among themselves… will you not meet your relative?” He said such conversations could not be made public.

Responding to questions on whether Majithia had been framed by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party Government, Dhillon said it was inappropriate for him to comment on political matters. However, he maintained that the allegations against Majithia were unfounded.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Majithia in jail last week.

Story continues below this ad

Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 25, 2025, from his home in Amritsar in connection with a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to the laundering of nearly Rs 540 crore of drug money. On August 22, 2025, the bureau filed a 40,000-page chargesheet in a Mohali court in the case.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement