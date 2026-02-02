Dera Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon meets Bikram Singh Majithia in jail, calls charges ‘baseless’

Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested on June 25, 2025, from his home in Amritsar in a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to the laundering of drug money (Express File Photo).

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, described all charges against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia as “false” and “baseless” after meeting him at Nabha jail on Monday.

Dhillon met Majithia hours before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case. This was Dhillon’s second jail meeting with Majithia in a little over four months; the first took place on September 24, 2025.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail in Patiala, Dhillon said, “All charges against him are false.” He added that Majithia was in high spirits.

The Dera Beas chief, who is a close relative of Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Majithia, acknowledged his family ties with the SAD leader. Dhillon said, “He is my friend and I will meet him.”