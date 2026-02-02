Dera Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon meets Bikram Singh Majithia in jail, calls charges ‘baseless’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, described all charges against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia as “false” and “baseless” after meeting him at Nabha jail on Monday.
Dhillon met Majithia hours before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case. This was Dhillon’s second jail meeting with Majithia in a little over four months; the first took place on September 24, 2025.
Speaking to reporters outside the jail in Patiala, Dhillon said, “All charges against him are false.” He added that Majithia was in high spirits.
The Dera Beas chief, who is a close relative of Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Majithia, acknowledged his family ties with the SAD leader. Dhillon said, “He is my friend and I will meet him.”
Asked about his discussion with Majithia, Dhillon said, “Whatever friends and relatives talk among themselves… will you not meet your relative?” He said such conversations could not be made public.
Responding to questions on whether Majithia had been framed by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party Government, Dhillon said it was inappropriate for him to comment on political matters. However, he maintained that the allegations against Majithia were unfounded.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Majithia in jail last week.
Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 25, 2025, from his home in Amritsar in connection with a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to the laundering of nearly Rs 540 crore of drug money. On August 22, 2025, the bureau filed a 40,000-page chargesheet in a Mohali court in the case.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Katrina Kaif admires Vicky Kaushal's singing and dancing, but his stubbornness can be frustrating. Psychotherapist Delnna Rrajesh says these traits show emotional freedom and stability, but can lead to conflicts. Mature love needs emotional literacy and understanding of each other's needs. Partners should communicate without blame and give space for expression and rest.