Dera Beas chief visits Capt Amarinder Singh at Siswan farmhouse

Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Monday visited the Siswan farmhouse residence of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh near Chandigarh to enquire about his health, sources said.

According to sources, Capt Amarinder Singh had been unwell for the past few days, though his condition has now improved.

Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, who is the president of BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha, shared a photograph with the Dera Beas chief on social media platform X and confirmed the visit.

“Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon visited our residence in Chandigarh today and enquired about the health of my father, Captain Amarinder Singh. We sincerely thank Baba Ji for blessing our home with his visit,” she wrote.