Dera Beas chief visits Capt Amarinder Singh at Siswan farmhouse

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Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Monday visited the Siswan farmhouse residence of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh near Chandigarh to enquire about his health, sources said.
According to sources, Capt Amarinder Singh had been unwell for the past few days, though his condition has now improved.
Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, who is the president of BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha, shared a photograph with the Dera Beas chief on social media platform X and confirmed the visit.
“Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon visited our residence in Chandigarh today and enquired about the health of my father, Captain Amarinder Singh. We sincerely thank Baba Ji for blessing our home with his visit,” she wrote.
A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, described the meeting as a “purely courtesy visit”.
“Babaji came only to enquire about Capt Saab’s health. Nothing political should be read into the meeting,” the leader said.
Sources said former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and Jai Inder Kaur have been staying with Capt Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence over the past several days because of his health condition. Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier undergone knee surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and had recently visited the hospital for a follow-up consultation, where Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar had also met him.
The visit assumes significance amid Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s recent interactions with several political leaders across Punjab and neighbouring states.
Earlier this year, Dhillon had twice visited senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia at Nabha jail, including on February 2, 2026 — a day before the Supreme Court granted Majithia bail in a disproportionate assets case — and earlier in September 2025. The Dera chief had reportedly termed the allegations against Majithia “false and baseless”, triggering a political controversy.
Following the jail visit, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had posted a cryptic message on X in Punjabi, widely interpreted as an indirect reference to the meeting.
“Whether they become a judge today or tomorrow, God alone can protect justice in the courts when a visitor himself turns into the judge,” Mann had written.
The post drew sharp criticism from opposition parties as well as followers of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.
Days after the controversy, Dhillon had reportedly visited the residence of Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian in Ludhiana on February 26 after attending a satsang programme. Mundian is considered a devoted follower of Radha Soami Satsang Beas and is also associated with the organisation’s Ludhiana unit. However, neither side publicly commented on the meeting.
It has also been learnt that Raghav Chadha, then an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, had paid obeisance at Dera Beas on March 3, when he met the dera head and praised the community work being carried out by the dera. In April, Raghav, along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, shifted to the BJP.
In March this year, the Dera chief also paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official CM residence in Chandigarh. The meeting was officially described as focusing on spiritual and social issues.
Dhillon had also made a public appearance during Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s anti-drug campaign, “Nasha Mukti Yatra”, in February. He participated in a foot march in Ferozepur district alongside Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP working president Ashwani Sharma.
Although AAP leaders had also been invited to the event by the Governor, they did not attend.
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