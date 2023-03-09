Dera Bassi: Two arrested, three apprehended for throwing acid on 18-yr-old

Mohali police have arrested two people and apprehended three others for allegedly throwing acid on an 18-year-old boy during Holi celebrations near Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Police said that a total of 12 people had been booked in the case that took place in Haripur Hinduan village.

As per details, the incident took place when one Karandeep Singh had gone to celebrate Holi with his friends to Haripur Hinduan village.

As per Karandeep’s father, Devi Dayal, when his son and some of his were playing Holi, a group of 10-15 unknown people arrived at the spot and allegedly threw acid on Karandeep.

“Luckily, my son did not sustain any serious injuries. He was admitted to Dera Bassi civil hospital and was being treated for minor injuries on his back and neck,” Devi Dayal said.

Dera Bassi Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Jaskanwal Sekhon, said they had registered a case and nabbed five people. He added that the accused had managed to procure the acid from a milk dairy.

Sekhon said that further probe in the case was on and the police are yet to establish the trigger behind the incident.