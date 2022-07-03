Licence must to run shops, says Dera Bassi Municipal Council

The Dera Bassi Municipal Council (MC) has asked shopkeepers without valid licences for their shops to get the same from the civic body or face penalties.

The registered shopkeepers who have licences have also been told to renew them.

The municipal corporation issued the directives through a letter on July 1, 2022.

An officer of the municipal corporation said that the letter was issued in a bid to increase the revenue of the civic body.