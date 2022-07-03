scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Licence must to run shops, says Dera Bassi Municipal Council

An officer of the municipal corporation said that the letter was issued in a bid to increase the revenue of the civic body.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: July 3, 2022 1:28:05 am
The municipal corporation issued the directives through a letter on July 1, 2022. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Dera Bassi Municipal Council (MC) has asked shopkeepers without valid licences for their shops to get the same from the civic body or face penalties.

The registered shopkeepers who have licences have also been told to renew them.

The municipal corporation issued the directives through a letter on July 1, 2022.

More from Chandigarh

An officer of the municipal corporation said that the letter was issued in a bid to increase the revenue of the civic body.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement