Dera Bassi: Mother-daughter booked for pushing man into canal, killing him

Dera Bassi police on Friday said that they have booked a mother-daughter duo for the July 19 murder of a man.

According to the police, the duo had pushed the victim, identified as Gurdeep Singh, into a canal on the pretext of performing some religious rituals. Neither of the accused have been arrested yet.

The police said that they had received a complaint from one Santosh Kumar, who had told them that his son, Gurdeep Singh, was killed on July 19. Santosh alleged that the murder was carried out by Gurdeep’s wife Preeti Kaur and her mother Shinder Kaur.

Santosh stated in his complaint that Gurdeep had married Preeti in 2017 and his son was facing some financial issues. Following this both Preeti and her mother hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his son.

According to the complainant, Preeti and Shinder had allegedly told Gurdeep that in order to overcome the financial crisis that he was facing, he had to perform some rituals at a canal or a river.

“On July 19, Shinder had come to our house and asked Gurdeep and Preeti to accompany her so that the rituals could be performed,” Santosh Kumar added.

The complaint further reads that the trio had gone to Kheri Gandhian village to perform the so called rituals. It is here that the accused had pushed Gurdeep in the canal and murdered him.

Acting on the complaint, Dera Bassi police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigating officer of the case sub inspector Jaskanwal Singh was not available for comments on the issue.