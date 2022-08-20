Dera Bassi: MC president arrested for casteist remarks; Cong cries vendetta, launches protest

Dera Bassi police on Saturday arrested Congress leader, Ranjeet Singh Reddy, who is also the the president of Municipal Council (MC), and one other person in connection to an FIR that had been registered against him for making casteist remarks against a driver working at the civic body’s office.

The arrests triggered pushback by the Congress, with the party’s Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former Deputy Chief Minister leading the charge of party workers, crying foul over the arrest and terming it as a vendetta by the ruling regime. Raja Warring termed the arrests as political vendetta and said that the Congress will stand by and fight for every party worker.

According to the information, Reddy was among seven persons booked on the complaint of civic body driver, Sohan Lal.

Lal in his complaint has alleged that Reddy had made casteist comments against him while he was cleaning a sewer.

Based on the complaint, police later arrested Reddy and Congress worker, Bhupinder Sharma, who is also the husband of a councillor from ward number 9 in Dera Bassi.

Reddy, sources said, is close to Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon.

Derabassi DySP Harwinder Singh Khaira confirmed the arrests and stated that the case was registered on Sohan Lal’s complaint.