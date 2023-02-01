Dera Bassi firing: Accused had killed man to avenge uncle’s death 5 years ago

Dera Bassi police Tuesday said that Mandeep Singh, arrested for firing at a man in Dera Bassi in a bid to snatch a bike on January 28, had murdered a man in Hisar to avenge his uncle’s death five years ago.

It was found during the investigation that Mandeep had been missing from home from the past two and a half years, police said.

The injured person, Yogesh Kumar, was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital. Mandeep Singh (24) is a school dropout and had been working as a private driver.

“To avenge his uncle’s murder he bought a pistol and ammunition from MP, and murdered the person responsible in Hisar,” Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said.

Mandeep had also allegedly snatched a Honda city car in Jind district in Haryana and on January 27, in a bid to reach Panchkula. He demanded

the bike keys from victim and when Yogesh refused, he fired at him.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant Sections of the Arms Act was registered against Mandeep. He is currently in judicial custody.