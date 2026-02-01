Dera Ballan gets bomb threat mail ahead of PM Modi’s Jalandhar visit

The e-mails prompted a security sweep at the schools, which were closed due to a public holiday on account of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a senior police officer said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

By: Express News Service
1 min readJalandharFeb 1, 2026 04:11 AM IST
Dera Ballan gets bomb threat mail, PM Modi Jalandhar visit, Modi Jalandhar visit, Narendra Modi, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Indian express news, current affairsThe emails, sent by a person who identified himself as “Billy Hall”, threatened to blow up the schools and Dera Ballan.
The Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Sunday, and five schools in Jalandhar received e-mails threatening bomb blasts Saturday, officials said, adding they turned out to be hoax and apparently aimed at creating panic. The e-mails, however, gave ammunition to the BJP to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party dispensation saying such bomb threats by anti-national elements expose the “failure” of the state government and the police force.

The Dera premises, meanwhile, is already under tight security in view of the PM’s visit.

