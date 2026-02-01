Dera Ballan gets bomb threat mail ahead of PM Modi’s Jalandhar visit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Sunday, and five schools in Jalandhar received e-mails threatening bomb blasts Saturday, officials said, adding they turned out to be hoax and apparently aimed at creating panic. The e-mails, however, gave ammunition to the BJP to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party dispensation saying such bomb threats by anti-national elements expose the “failure” of the state government and the police force.
The e-mails prompted a security sweep at the schools, which were closed due to a public holiday on account of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a senior police officer said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.
The Dera premises, meanwhile, is already under tight security in view of the PM’s visit.
The emails, sent by a person who identified himself as “Billy Hall”, threatened to blow up the schools and Dera Ballan.
