Deputy Mayor slams Rs 1,000-cr joint tender in Mohali, says sidelines local contractors

The controversy surrounding the issuance of a massive joint tender worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Mohali clubbed under roads, horticulture, sanitation, public health, electricity and allied works has intensified, with Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi strongly opposing the move and calling it detrimental to the interests of Punjab and Mohali.

Condemning the tender process, Bedi alleged that such a large, composite tender effectively sidelines local contractors and labourers, dealing a direct blow to Punjab’s economy. He said that an earlier tender worth Rs 1,004 crore had allowed Punjab-based contractors to participate through joint ventures. “However, when it became clear that local contractors could secure the work, the tender was cancelled without any valid justification,” he alleged.

The Deputy Mayor pointed out that the tender value was subsequently reduced to Rs 786 crore and has now been increased to around Rs 792 crore, scheduled to open on January 31. “The eligibility conditions are framed in such a way that no contractor from Mohali or Punjab can apply independently. This clearly indicates that the tender has been tailor-made to favour a particular company,” he said.

Bedi further criticised the bundling of diverse works, stating, “No single company can be an expert in civil works, horticulture, sanitation, roads, footpaths and electricity simultaneously. This will compromise quality and may seriously affect the city’s cleanliness and maintenance.”

He also raised concerns over the appointment of a new Project Management Consultancy (PMC) to oversee the project, alleging that it could lead to irregularities in payments and reporting by bypassing existing officials. Warning of long-term risks, he said that if the contractor abandons the project midway, re-tendering would be difficult, leaving Mohali’s roads in a dilapidated condition.

Bedi alleged that despite GMADA selling land worth thousands of crores in Mohali, the city has received no tangible benefits and is even facing fund shortages for basic schemes like pensions.

Calling the tender “unnecessary and harmful,” he urged citizens to unite and raise their voice to protect Mohali. “I will take every possible legal step against this tender and, if required, will knock on the doors of the court,” he asserted.

‘Sewer system replacement should be priority’

Bedi said that if Rs 500–Rs 1,000 crore is to be spent, priority should be given to replacing Mohali’s nearly 50-year-old sewer system, which he said is outdated and frequently chokes, causing repeated problems and financial losses.

“Once roads are rebuilt, the question will again arise about the sewerage. Therefore, the sewer system must be fixed first,” he said.

Bedi also pointed out that Mohali has been without a dumping ground for solid waste management for roughly two years. “Garbage is scattered across the city, leading to health hazards and damaging Mohali’s image. GMADA should address this issue before issuing such massive road tenders,” he added.