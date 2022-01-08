Deputy CM OP Soni mobbed twice on day of Modi’s rally, videos go viral

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was allegedly breached in Punjab, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, OP Soni, too, was mobbed by protestors twice in Ferozepur when he was headed to escort Modi to his rally venue.

In one video of the incident, which has since gone viral, Soni was seen shouting “Modi Zindabad” after protesters, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” stopped his car and let him pass only after he hailed Modi. In a second viral video, the protesters, some of who carried BJP flags, were seen arguing with Soni that the police and farmers had got together to stop BJP workers from reaching Modi’s rally.

The protesters were seen telling him that the government was trying to ensure that the PM’s rally was not a success. One of the protesters was heard asking what if it was Rahul Gandhi’s rally. They were also heard telling Soni that he was the Deputy CM and he should take action against the police as they had collaborated with farmers and lathi-charged BJP workers.

While Soni’s security detail and driver were seen arguing with the protesters, Soni was heard saying that he was also going to the PM’s rally. The protestors were also heard chanting ‘Punjab Sarkar Murdabad.’

Soni’s car was stopped twice — once when he was on his way to the rally venue and once while he was returning from there. Officials said that the Punjab government had so far not taken any action on the incidents and no FIR has been registered against the agitators.

A functionary of the government said that the Congress was too “embarrassed” as the protesters had got Soni to hail Modi and videographed him doing so. “The video of Congress government’s Deputy CM saying Modi Zindabad has gone viral. It is embarrassing for us all. There were quarters which said he could have just chanted Jai Shri Ram.”

He added that Soni also has not talked to anyone about the incidents. “He has not given any complaint against anyone

to the police. How could we have registered an FIR in the case?” he asked.

The functionary also said that Soni could have halted at Ferozepur for some time before leaving when he knew that BJP workers were angry at the PM’s rally having been canceled. “He could have waited there for some time and then left. Or, he could have seen the BJP workers protesting against the government. He had security personnel with him. Why did they have to lower his car window and get into an argument?”

Soni was not available for a comment on the incident and repeated calls to him went unanswered.

A party leader said that people had now started mobbing political leaders. “This has started happening since the 2017 Assembly elections ever since the narrative of aam aadmi started in the state. Before that, there was still a hangover of militancy in the state, and security cordons were seldom breached. Ahead of the 2017 elections, mostly SAD leaders were mobbed by locals after 10 years of their rule. They faced huge anti-incumbency. People have now become emboldened. A BJP leader was lynched in Punjab during the farmers’ protest. Even the CM has been mobbed several times in the last several days and he has also got down to talk to agitators at times.