Deploy CRPF in Punjab for local body polls: AAP

A delegation of AAP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema, met the State Election Commissioner Tuesday and demanded that CRPF be deployed in the state for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in light of the murder of an AAP candidate.

Accompanied by state co-president, Dr Balbir Singh, Cheema cited the murder of Harwinder Singh Hinda, resident of Village Jethuke, district Bathinda and AAP candidate from Gill Kalan Zila Parishad Zone, as an example of large scale violence expected in the polls. “It belies the promises by your office as well the state government that there will be free and fair Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on 19th of this month. Since last few days, newspapers are filled with columns narrating how Punjab is witnessing violent fights between various political groups ensued at the behest of the ruling Congress party. What is more unfortunate is to witness the complete handicap of the state machinery which is reluctant to take any action against the workers of Congress party,” a memorandum submitted by them said.

The AAP has demanded that CRPF personnel should be deployed at polling booths and the voting process should be video recorded to prevent high handedness and interference by the Congress government. Dr Balbir Singh, said that there are high chances of election rigging, booth capturing and bogus voting by the Congress-ruled Punjab government.

“Instead of state police officials, the CRPF must be deployed within the polling stations as well as the polling booths. This is because of the reason that sate police is directly under the control of the ruling Congress party which is running the state government of Punjab and like Municipal Corporation elections, police will be misused by the ruling dispensation causing unfair and unwarranted conduct in elections,” the representation reads.

