Departmental probe against Chandigarh woman constable after video of her verbal spat with Mohali cops goes viral

After a video clip showing a UT woman police constable engaging in a verbal spat with a Mohali police team at Naya Gaon village naka went viral on Monday, the Chandigarh police ordered a departmental probe against the woman police constable, Usha Yadav.

A constable at the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and attached with the challaning branch of UT traffic police, Yadav was repatriated from the traffic police to IRB. DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan made a special report recommending her transfer from the traffic police to IRB. The report was sent to DIG Shashank Anand.

Sources said that as Naya Gaon village, which falls in Mohali district, was declared a containment area, all its entry and exit points were sealed, except roads that connects it to Chandigarh and the other parts of Mohali.

The Chandigarh woman constable, riding her Activa scooter, was allegedly stopped at a naka but she insisted on removing the barricade so that she can go further. The video showed that the woman constable urged the Mohali police to allow her to go through the naka, banking on her credentials as a police personnel. She said that there was no order that a police going for COVID-19 duty should be stopped to cross a naka. However, as the Punjab police personnel led by a woman sub-inspector asked her to take another route, the constable lost her temper.

The Mohali police expressed their inability to remove the barricade and told her to enter Chandigarh through the other route. However, the constable countered that she had entered Naya Gaon through the same entry route two hours back and should be allowed to do so again.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “After the viral video reached senior police officers, a fact finding probe was marked. The constable was identified through her scooter’s registration number. It was an indiscipline on her part. At least two senior police personnel including a woman SI were present on the spot. The woman constable should have communicated with them in an appropriate manner. I recommended a departmental probe against her. She was repatriated to her parent cadre, IRB.”

