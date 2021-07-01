Denying bail to Patti smuggler, Punjab and Haryana High Court says drug trafficking rising at alarming rate

After making these observations, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Rejecting bail plea of a drug smuggler from Patti in Tarn Taran, Punjab and Haryana High Court said drug trafficking is rising at an alarming rate in the region.

Taking up the bail plea of Jasbir Singh aka Mota, an accused in FIR dated September 10 last year who was nabbed with 2,300 intoxicant tablets, Justice H S Madaan said, “In the present case, I do not see any reason to record satisfaction that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.”

The June 28 order read: “Drug trafficking is rising at an alarming rate in the region, which has ruined the lives of young men and women. Drug peddlers for a small monetary consideration make the youth use drugs…These drug peddlers have successfully destroyed the social fabric of our society and led youth to the wrongful path. Such type of persons need to be dealt with firmly and sternly and no sympathy can be shown to them….”

After making these observations, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused.

Tarn Taran is border district of Punjab touching Pakistan and it is on the international drug highway.