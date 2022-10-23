scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Dentist seeks call records, Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Chandigarh admin

The petitioner, Dr Mohit Dhawan, submitted that he is seeking the records of the said personnel as he believes the same will be destroyed by those involved his illegal abduction.

The dentist has sought call records of 11 people, including 8 personnel of Chandigarh Police, who ‘abducted him’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration and another, over an application filed by a city-based dentist seeking for preservation, requisition and supply of accurate data and record of geo-satellite location coordinates along-with call data records (CDR) of 11 persons including eight police personnel of Chandigarh Police, for allegedly abducting him.

The Bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri has adjourned the matter for hearing on November 3, 2022.

The petitioner, Dr Mohit Dhawan, submitted that he is seeking the records of the said personnel as he believes the same will be destroyed by those involved his illegal abduction.

Dr Dhawan stated in the application that he has been a victim of harassment by the state machinery, more particularly, the high handedness and extravagances committed by the police authorities. He alleged that he was illegally abducted, retained in custody and subjected to terrorisation on January 7, 2022, when the he visited District Courts Complex at Sector 43, Chandigarh, in compliance of the HC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Dr Dhawan stated that on order dated February 17, 2022, the HC issued instructions for the data. He added that his counsel filed an application for inspection of the main petition as per the established procedure, however, surprisingly, the records were not found in the judicial file of the HC. They informed the appropriate authority about this urged that these be made available urgently. However, till date the concerned authority has not provided the requested data, it was alleged.

More from Chandigarh

He also alleged that the matter is being “covered up by the office of Registrar General to shield those involved in the conspiracy”. The list of personnel includes an inspector, a sub-inspector, one senior constable, one head constable, three constables, and one ASI of the Chandigarh Police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:44:25 am
Next Story

FinMin sept report: ‘Energy prices a concern but economy on strong footing’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement