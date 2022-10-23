Dentist seeks call records, Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Chandigarh admin

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration and another, over an application filed by a city-based dentist seeking for preservation, requisition and supply of accurate data and record of geo-satellite location coordinates along-with call data records (CDR) of 11 persons including eight police personnel of Chandigarh Police, for allegedly abducting him.

The Bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri has adjourned the matter for hearing on November 3, 2022.

The petitioner, Dr Mohit Dhawan, submitted that he is seeking the records of the said personnel as he believes the same will be destroyed by those involved his illegal abduction.

Dr Dhawan stated in the application that he has been a victim of harassment by the state machinery, more particularly, the high handedness and extravagances committed by the police authorities. He alleged that he was illegally abducted, retained in custody and subjected to terrorisation on January 7, 2022, when the he visited District Courts Complex at Sector 43, Chandigarh, in compliance of the HC.

Dr Dhawan stated that on order dated February 17, 2022, the HC issued instructions for the data. He added that his counsel filed an application for inspection of the main petition as per the established procedure, however, surprisingly, the records were not found in the judicial file of the HC. They informed the appropriate authority about this urged that these be made available urgently. However, till date the concerned authority has not provided the requested data, it was alleged.

He also alleged that the matter is being “covered up by the office of Registrar General to shield those involved in the conspiracy”. The list of personnel includes an inspector, a sub-inspector, one senior constable, one head constable, three constables, and one ASI of the Chandigarh Police.