‘Dentist performing hair transplants’: Dermatologists raise concerns on mushrooming of unqualified practitioners

A 35-year-old man from Chandigarh is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) after a hair transplant procedure at a private centre allegedly led to severe infection, highlighting growing concerns over patient safety in the rapidly expanding cosmetic procedure market.

The patient, Raman (name changed), underwent a ‘robotic’ hair transplant a few months back at a private clinic in the city. Within days, he developed an infection in the scalp, accompanied by persistent pus discharge. Despite returning to the same clinic and being prescribed antibiotics, he was reportedly told that such symptoms were “normal” and would resolve over time. However, even after nearly two months of medication, there was no improvement. In February, Raman approached the Plastic Surgery department at GMCH, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Dr Samik Sharma, consultant, plastic surgery, GMCH-32, the case is complex. “The patient continues to have a pus discharge. The grafts that were implanted have already fallen out, and there are multiple infections on the scalp,” he said. The patient is currently on medication, but surgical intervention may be required. Doctors say such cases are no longer isolated. “We have seen an increase in complications following hair transplant procedures in recent years,” Sharma adds, pointing to the increase in low-cost clinics offering such services.

With a growing number of centres advertising “robotic” and discounted hair transplants, experts warn that many patients are being drawn by low costs and marketing rather than medical credentials.

“In several cases, those performing the procedures are not even qualified doctors, with many dermatologists also not trained in hair transplants. In a recent case in UP, a dentist was doing hair transplants, till a patient had to be rushed to the emergency. So many people fall for gimmicks and tips on social media, and people are risking their health to save money,” he added, stressing that lack of hygiene, inadequate infrastructure, and absence of a trained medical team are common concerns.

“In an effective hair transplant, out of 100 hair, 90 should remain, but in this case, apart from excessive hair loss, this patient ended up with severe infection and apart from the pain and discomfort.”

The issue has also been flagged by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), which represents over 17,000 skin specialists across the country. The association has raised concerns over dermatological and aesthetic procedures being carried out by individuals without formal training in dermatology.

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Dr Parmjit Singh Walia, president of the IADVL Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh branch, said procedures such as laser treatments, injectables, dermatosurgery and hair transplantation require specialised training and a deep understanding of diseases related to the skin, hair and nails. These are not merely cosmetic interventions. They involve complex medical decision-making, understanding of systemic conditions, and the ability to manage complications, he said.

He added that such competencies are part of postgraduate training in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, regulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The association emphasised that the issue is not about professional boundaries but about public health and patient safety. Without appropriate training, these procedures can lead to serious complications.

According to NMC guidelines, hair transplantation is a surgical procedure and should ideally be performed by doctors with proper surgical training. This includes specialists with MCh or DNB in Plastic Surgery, and MD or DNB in Dermatology with training in dermatosurgery. Hair transplant techniques form a part of the formal curriculum.

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Experts caution that procedures carried out without adequate training significantly increase the risk to patients, particularly in settings where clinical protocols and safety standards are not followed. “With more people opting for cosmetic procedures, it is paramount to choose a qualified and experienced practitioner to avoid complications,” Samik summed up.