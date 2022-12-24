Dense fog: 18 passenger trains in Punjab cancelled for a month

Due to the dense fog situation, the Railways has announced the cancellation of 18 passenger trains in Punjab for one month starting Sunday. The rail traffic restriction will continue till January 24, 2023.

According to the Northern Railway, the cancelled trains include the Jalandhar city – Firozpur special train, Firozpur – Jalandhar city special, Fazilka – Kotkapura special, Kotkapura – Fazilka special, Jalandhar city – Hoshiarpur special and vice-versa, Amritsar – Daaera Baba Nanak special and vice versa, Bathinda – Fazilka and Fazilka special – Bathinda special, Amritsar – Pathankot special Pathankot – Amritsar Special Diet, Ambala – Nangal Dam special Nangal Dam – Ambala special, Dhuri – Bathinda special and Bathinda – Dhuri special, Ambala – Patiala special and Patiala – Ambala special.

Also, Ambala – Bathinda – Ambala special train shall remain cancelled on December 26 and Amritsar – Mumbai Express will be rescheduled on December 26, said the Railways. Nanded – Amritsar special train will run on December 27 and 28 instead of December 23 and 24 with the same timings and stoppages.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh office, Punjab and Haryana are likely to have cold weather with dense to very dense fog at many places for the next two days.

A red alert has been issued for several districts of Punjab and Haryana for the next two days during which very dense fog and cold waves will be witnessed in most parts of both states.

IMD officials have warned people against going out, even for morning walks, during such extreme weather conditions unless it is urgent, as fog carries a lot of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the weather has been dry in Punjab and Haryana for the past few days. Cold conditions were reported from most of the regions in Punjab and from a few places in Haryana. Dense to very dense fog was reported from many pockets of Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab the temperature dropped to as low as (4.7°C) in Gurdaspur, while in Haryana the lowest temperature was recorded at Narnaul (5°C).