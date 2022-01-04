Denied vaccines after 3 pm, locals spar with health staff

HIGH DRAMA was witnessed at a vaccination centre in Government Homeopathic Dispensary, Sector 27, when the medical staff expressed their inability to continue jabbing people after the scheduled time of 3 pm, enraging the people standing in queues for a long time on Monday.

Arguments were exchanged between staff members and people who came for the second dose.

Force from the area police beat and police station was summoned. Once the medical staff members had turned off the lights of the dispensary but when people got agitated, they turned on the lights assuring them that they would be vaccinated. Later, all of them were vaccinated in the presence of police personnel.

A source said, “The rush at the dispensary increased all of a sudden around 2 pm because people from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and from Grain Market, Sector 26, rushed to the Sector 27 dispensary for vaccination. People argued that when they entered the dispensary, there was no one to tell them that vaccination would be carried out till 3 pm. There was no one to stop the people from entering the vaccination after 3 pm. And after 3 pm, the staff members all of a sudden stopped the vaccination process and left their seats.”

Madhu Mati, a housemaid, said, “On the day of voting, they allowed everyone to enter the polling booth before 5 pm and closed the door. All the persons inside the booth are allowed to cast their votes. Then why is this rule not being implemented now? Doctors should vaccinate all of them who entered the dispensary before 3 pm.”

A staff nurse requesting anonymity said, “From now onwards, we have decided to start a coupon system for the people who come for vaccination. We cannot close the doors because an OPD is also being operated in the dispensary. We have to make a system. We already have put a notice on the wall mentioning that vaccination is only till 3 pm.”

The Additional SHO of Sector 26, S-I Yashpal Singh, said, “We received information about the uncontrolled rush from the police control room. Someone from the dispensary had sought police assistance. Two police parties reached the dispensary in Sector 27. We pacified the people. All the visitors were vaccinated. Cops, who had gone to the spot, advised the medical staff to streamline and systemize the process.”

A police officer said, “The information about the heavy rush at various vaccination centres is being received. Since the second dose has been made necessary to enter the government buildings, people are coming to vaccination centres in large numbers.”