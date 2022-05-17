Denied Covid relief, family struggles for survival

After attending day-long classes of BSc (Medical) first year, Anmol doesn’t come home and crash like his other classmates. Instead, he freshens up and heads for night shift at a call centre in Mohali, where he works till 3:30 am. With barely two hours of sleep a day, the 18-year-old has been working at a gruelling pace to support his mother and younger sister after the death of his father. Umesh Kumar, the sole breadwinner of the family, died of Covid-19 during the second wave on April 9, 2021. Although the central government announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 per family (which was to be disbursed by the UT Administration) and the UT administration promised free education to the dependents, the family is yet to receive a penny till now.

Living on rent at Dhanas, Anmol and his mother Rajni did their best to procure the required documents such as death certificate, but could not get the promised compensation. Last one year has been traumatic for Rajni and her two children, Anmol, and Aastha, who is in standard VI.

“We were told by officials that there is a link on which we have to go and upload the documents. At first, I uploaded the death certificate and they asked for a Covid-19 positive report. I just had the text message from PGI that my husband is positive and a slip that he died of Covid-19. We uploaded those but never got any compensation. My brother Rajneesh even tried to check the status online but the website didn’t open,” said Rajni.

With no official guidance or counselling, the family was left to fend for itself. As Anmol was 17 when Umesh, a senior assistant at DAV School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, passed away, the family even went to the Social Welfare Department’s Child Welfare Committee’s (CWC) office to request if they could get a refund of the fees paid (Rs 36,000) as per the Parvarish scheme of the UT administration to support the families who had lost one of the two parents to Covid-19. According to the scheme, Anmol was also entitled to Rs 5,000 every month till he turned 18. However, the authorities approved only Aastha’s case and refused any relief to Anmol.

“We submitted Anmol’s fee slip but the authorities remained unmoved. Aastha started getting the monetary aid of Rs 5,000 a month after the intervention of her teachers. It’s the only assistance the family is getting and it’s too meagre,’’ said Rajneesh.

Aastha studies in a private school which asked the family to deposit her fee this year. No one from the CWC told either the family or the school that as per the Parvarish scheme, a child who lost a parent to Covid is eligible for the EWS quota and a reduced fee, that will be reimbursed by the Department of Education.

The scheme further states that annual financial support of up to Rs 50,000 (admission + tuition fee + examination fee) will be provided to young adults pursuing graduation or an equivalent three-year course in Chandigarh or anywhere else within the country from a recognised institute. But Anmol is yet to get any such aid, and pays his fee from his call centre salary. Anmol worked as a Zomato delivery boy before being employed by the call centre.

“I get Rs 20,000, most of which goes into our rent and daily expenses. Whatever little I save pays my college fee, which is Rs 30,000 per semester. We thought the administration and the central government would come to our rescue but we were wrong,” said Anmol.

Rajni, who has done post-graduation in commerce, has been trying to look for a job but to no avail. ‘’We even approached my father’s institution, but they said it wasn’t possible,” said Anmol. His uncle Rajnish is the only relative who has been trying to lend him a helping hand. “But how much can he help us, he has to look after his own family,” said Rajni.

Umesh Kumar was working at DAV School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, when he got tested at PGIMER and found he was Covid positive. A health team gave him a Covid-19 kit and Umesh continued to remain at home under observation. It was after his oxygen level fell to 91 that doctors referred him to GMSH, Sector 16, on April 6. When his oxygen level continued to fall, the family moved him to GMCH, Sector 32, on the evening of April 8. The next morning, the family received a call around 5 am, saying he was critical. Three hours later, he died.

Benefits only on paper

When asked about the relief mandated for families that may have lost one or both parents, Nikita Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, UT, said, “Children are given Rs 5,000 every month until the age of 18 and for those above 18, the administration pays the college fee with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 for a course. Also, education in government schools is free and if the child is studying in a private school, her fee is charged under the EWS quota and refunded by the administration.’’

When informed that there are families who haven’t got the promised benefits, she said, “Please do send me those cases and I will get them checked. Benefits as per the entitlement will definitely be given.”