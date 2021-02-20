Denial of visas to Jatha: SGPC sends books on Sikh history to PM, Amit Shah

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur shows the set of books before sending them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Amritsar on Friday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

After the Union government denied permission to a Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan to observe the centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib, SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur Friday sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah a set of books on history and sacrifices of the Sikh community.

In a letter to the PM and the Home Minister, Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “After the Jallianwala Bagh, the cruelty of the Nankana Sahib massacre had shocked the people of the world. This incident laid the foundation of the country’s Independence….”

Bibi Jagir Kaur said that the Union government should understand the sentiments of the Sikhs and allow the sangat to be a part of the event on February 21.

Addressing a press conference at the SGPC office in Amritsar, Bibi Jagir Kaur added, “There is a huge outcry in the Sikh community over the government’s decision to stop the participation of the jatha in the centenary events of Saka Nankana Sahib.”

She added: “By ignoring the history of Sikhs, the Government of India has stopped the Jatha going to mark and attend the centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib. This action of the central government is also an insult to the patriotic Sikh martyrs”.

About the books, the SGPC chief said: “A set of books is being sent to the PM Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the history of Sikhs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Along with these books, letters are also being sent to both the leaders informing them about the history of the incident. These letters and sets of books will be taken by the officials of the deputy secretary level of SGPC.”

Talking about the purpose of sending these historical books, SGPC president added, “It was to make the Prime Minister and the Home Minister realise why it was important for the sangat to participate in the ceremonies taking place at the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev ji in Pakistan on the occasion of the centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib.”

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “There has been no restriction on Kumbh Mela due to Covid-19. But Sikhs have been stopped from participating in anniversary that is being observed after 100 years.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has said it is fully facilitating Sikh pilgrims from across the world, including India, for visiting their religious sites in the country.

“Pakistan provides maximum facilitation to the Sikh yatris from all over the world, including India, for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing.