Denial of extension to DSWs reaches HC, plea alleges V-C usurped Senate powers

THE CONTROVERSY surrounding the denial of extension to Professor Emanual Nahar and Professor Neena Caplash as Dean Students Welfare (DSWs) of Panjab University by its Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar Thursday reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with Nahar himself and four Senators in two separate petitions challenging the Senate proceedings of August 22 and accusing Kumar of usurping the power of Senate by refusing to comply with a resolution of the majority members.

A single bench of the High Court on Thursday while adjourning the matter to September 2 asked the counsel representing the university to have instructions with regard to contentions made in the petition filed by Nahar. Another petition has been filed jointly by Senate members Professor Keshav Malhotra, Professor Navdeep Goyal, Dr Inderpal Singh and Parabhjit Singh. On Thursday, it was to be ordered to be listed along with Nahar’s petition, in which similar arguments have been made pertaining to Kumar’ actions.

Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh on behalf of Professor Nahar argued that the V-C in complete disregard for the “resolution” of a majority of Senate members had replaced the DSW by giving the charge to another person. The plea said 48 members of the Senate passed the resolution and put the same before Kumar for continuation of Nahar as DSW till May 2020, adding that “the Vice Chancellor without taking note of the majority decision, on the same evening passed an order, wrongly citing a purported decision of the Senate” for removal of Nahar from the post of DSW.

“The appointment of the petitioner was made in May 2016 and since then he is continuing on the said post. The Syndicate in its meeting held on 28th May 2019 recommended the name of the petitioner for continuation on the said post for another year i.e. upto 31st May 2020 and the recommendation was forwarded to the Senate being the Supreme body of the University for approval,” the plea said, adding that Kumar in the Senate meeting of August 22 did not allow the agenda to be put for approval and did not allow the members to vote and take a decision over the proposed extension.

Submitting that Kumar usurped the powers of the Senate, the court was told he cannot do so as the Senate happens to be supreme governing body of the university which takes decisions especially regarding the appointment of senior officers. Nahar’s petition seeks implementation of the Syndicate recommendation by putting it to vote before the Senate in accordance with the law and summoning of the Senate proceedings.

Nahar’s petition said that the agenda and index of August 22 Senate meeting was framed in such a manner that the members of the Senate could be influenced by reservation expressed by Kumar regarding extension of DSWs for another year, adding that the majority of the members were in favour of the extension but the V-C closed the proceedings of Senate in haste and called for playing the national anthem, “with the objective of defeating the demand of voting”. It adds there are apprehensions that proceedings have not been recorded correctly to hide the fact.