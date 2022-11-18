‘Denial of hostel facility at PU’: HC summons chairman of Transgender Welfare Board

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has summoned the summoned the chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board in relation to a plea filed by a transgender student about not getting proper hostel accommodation at Panjab University.

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal, is hearing a petition filed by Yashika, a trans student enrolled at Panjab University.

Yashika, through her counsel Advocate Maninderjit Singh, had contended that hostel accommodation has not been made available to her, even, after admission has been granted in the MA course.

As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the counsels for Director (Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Chandigarh), Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner, referred to the written statement, submitting that “a Transgender Welfare Board has been constituted in 2017, which is prior to the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The said board has held a total of seven meetings till date and has taken major steps to sensitise people. Online training programmes have also been conducted for this purpose and for increasing awareness in the concerned government departments. An anti-discrimination cell has been set up in the Panjab University apart from provision of toilets and other steps taken for their medical welfare.”

It was brought to the notice of the HC that a perusal of the provisions of the Act show that appropriate government authorities have been obligated to take necessary steps for the welfare and inclusion of transgenders in society. Educational institutions have been obligated to provide inclusive education. The statute also envisages provision of social security and adequate healthcare facilities.

The Bench of Justice Mittal after hearing the contentions said that facts of this case show that a transgender person had to approach this court as proper hostel accommodation was not being provided in the Panjab University. Subsequently, the petitioner has been housed in the Working Women’s Hostel which has temporarily taken care of the situation. However, the larger issue still remains to be addressed. Due to non-availability of hostel facilities, the rights of the petitioner against discrimination was violated as was the right to acquire education at par with others.

The HC said, “Although the petitioner had submitted complaints in this regard to the Union Territory Administration, no relief was granted and, thus, it is essential to ensure that bodies such as the Transgender Welfare Board acquire teeth and do not remain cosmetic features. Meetings should be held more frequently so that issues likely to arise in the future can be anticipated.”

Advertisement

Setting December 15, as the next date, the HC ordered, “The chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board is directed to be present in person in court on the next date.”