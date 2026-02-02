Demolition drive to resume in Mohali’s Phase 2 today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After a brief pause over the weekend, the demolition drive against illegal encroachments in Mohali will resume on Monday, with the next phase of action beginning in Phase 2 (Sector 54).
Operations have already been carried out from Phase 4 (Sector 58) to Phase 3A (Sector 53). During the earlier phase, authorities focused on A- and B-category roads, and illegal extensions along B roads were removed.
The drive primarily targeted unauthorised constructions behind showrooms and encroachments by adjoining residential properties, with bulldozers deployed at several locations. The action has also sparked controversy, as some showroom owners were granted time to remove encroachments, while others saw their structures demolished immediately. This raised questions over an alleged “pick and choose” policy being adopted by officials of the Municipal Corporation and GMADA.
MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu, however, said the campaign was being conducted without discrimination. “No illegal occupation will be tolerated. Action is being taken even against influential persons,” the Commissioner said, adding that “encroachments on internal roads will be addressed once main roads are cleared”.
Notably, C roads and internal streets continue to witness large-scale encroachments. While some residents have voluntarily begun removing illegal structures, unauthorised construction remains rampant in several areas, particularly in newly developed sectors and regions included under the new municipal limits. Ironically, encroachments have also been reported near properties belonging to the Municipal Corporation itself.
Questions are also being raised about accountability for unchecked encroachments. While GMADA is officially responsible for preventing illegal occupation, allegations persist that timely action was not taken.
Responding to the allegations, Sandhu said, “No one is above the law. Every illegal encroachment will be removed. People are advised to clear violations on their own, as demolition by machines results in greater losses.”
Court pressure accelerates drive
The intensified action follows strict directions from the court. A case challenging illegal encroachments in Mohali was decided in 2020, but enforcement stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent Assembly elections.
Although GMADA issued public notices in 2023, no significant ground-level action followed. In 2024, the petitioner filed a contempt petition, prompting the court to summon officials.
During the last hearing on January 13, the administration submitted a status report, which the court found inadequate. Consequently, the next hearing has been fixed for February 5, with directions for the Mohali Municipal Commissioner to appear in person, putting additional pressure on authorities to show tangible progress.
