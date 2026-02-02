Demolition drive to resume in Mohali’s Phase 2 today

The drive primarily targeted unauthorised constructions behind showrooms and encroachments by adjoining residential properties, with bulldozers deployed at several locations.

After a brief pause over the weekend, the demolition drive against illegal encroachments in Mohali will resume on Monday, with the next phase of action beginning in Phase 2 (Sector 54).

Operations have already been carried out from Phase 4 (Sector 58) to Phase 3A (Sector 53). During the earlier phase, authorities focused on A- and B-category roads, and illegal extensions along B roads were removed.

The drive primarily targeted unauthorised constructions behind showrooms and encroachments by adjoining residential properties, with bulldozers deployed at several locations. The action has also sparked controversy, as some showroom owners were granted time to remove encroachments, while others saw their structures demolished immediately. This raised questions over an alleged “pick and choose” policy being adopted by officials of the Municipal Corporation and GMADA.