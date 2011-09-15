Demolition drive in Maloya goes wrong

Tensions were high on Wednesday,at Maloya village,where a team of UT Estate Office was deployed to clear the government land of unauthorised structures.

The demolition drive which began at 10 am went on till 6 pm in the evening after the residents staged a protest when the team also demolished a part of a madrassa in a bid to remove four illegal shops adjoining it. The villagers got angry and staged a protest in the area.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the residents alleged that the SDM (South) Parshuram Kavle,who was also present to supervise the drive,slapped Kuldeep,a village youth.

In retaliation,the villagers gheraoed the Maloya police chowki. Within minutes the protestors were joined by the local BJP leaders including Satya Pal Jain and Sanjay Tandon.

Eye-witnesses,including some former members of the panchayat,confirmed the incident stating that the SDM slapped the youth when he was trying to record the demolition on his mobile.

However,when contacted,SDM kavle said,We had gone there to conduct the demolition drive. Why would I slap anyone? I did not slap anyone.

Villagers alleged that as soon as the incident happened,the SDM,who was by then surrounded by infuriated villagers,managed to flee the scene with the help of his security personnel.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (South),Satbir Singh said that the residents of Maloya were angry with the demolition drive and said that they had not received the notice from the UT administration.

Satbir Singh said,The residents staged a protest outside the police post of Maloya. A meeting was later held between the residents and Chandigarh administration in premises of police post over the issue. The situation remained calm. No case was registered against any one.

Meanwhile,the team dismantled 22 cowsheds,one tubewell room and two godowns. Five JCB machines along with employees of the department and cops were present during the drive.

Sources in the UT administration said that a piece of land measuring 167 acres was acquired in 2007 wherein these structures were built. Officials of the administration that the owners of the land had already taken compensation for the land.

However,as for the illegal structures,these are temporary and illegal and no compensation can be given for these as per the Land Acquisition Act.

Cong: SDM acted like a British officer

A deputation of Chandigarh Congress Committee on Wednesday met the Advisor to Administrator K K Sharma. The deputation led by Pawan Sharma and Harphool Chand Kalyan raised the issue of demolition drive held in Maloya. The role of the SDM who conducted the drive was like a British officer.

He slapped innocent people who were trying to plead their case. The SDM did not spare residents buildings,whose petitions are pending with the administration, a statement issued by Chandigarh Congress Committee said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App