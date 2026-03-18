Demolition drive at Park Plaza hotel sparks political uproar in Jalandhar

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Tensions flared in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening after the Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a demolition drive at the Park Plaza Hotel, which is owned by Punjab Kesari newspaper, triggering protests and a political showdown at the site.
Acting on alleged illegal construction, a team from the MC’s building branch, accompanied by heavy police force, arrived at the hotel in Civil Lines around 6.30 pm and began demolition using excavators. The front portion of the building, including a canopy and two pillars, was partially brought down.
Officials said the action was taken following a court hearing in the Jalandhar Session Court, which reportedly did not grant any relief to the hotel owners, Chopra Hotels Private Limited. The demolition was carried out under the directions of the Municipal Commissioner.
The operation was led by MTP Meharban Singh, along with ATP Ravinder Singh, ATP Vikas Dua, draftswoman Shavinder Kaur and Inspector Ajay Kumar.
According to officials, the MC’s drawing branch had earlier conducted a measurement of the building and identified certain portions as unauthorised, which were targeted in the demolition. Previous attempts to take action had been delayed due to pending court orders.
The demolition quickly turned controversial as political leaders and supporters gathered at the site. Former MLA Rajinder Beri, along with councillor Sherry Chadha and other Congress workers, reached the spot and engaged in a heated argument with officials, temporarily halting the demolition.
Soon after, leaders and workers from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at the site, alleging high-handedness by the administration.
Police intervened to disperse the protest and detained BJP leader Sheetal Angural and former AAP MP and now BJP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku.
The hotel has been under scrutiny for nearly a month, with the MC issuing notices over alleged illegal construction. Sources claimed that the hotel management had approached the court and obtained a stay on the demolition. However, police and officials maintained that no such relief was granted, justifying the action.
Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, Punjab Assembly, on his X handle said: “AAP’s actions in Punjab are raising serious concerns about press freedom and misuse of state power. Targeting media house @punjabkesari and @JagbaniTv simply because they refuse to toe the line exposes a worrying intolerance towards journalism”.
“The reported move to demolish part of a hotel owned by the media group, without even allowing reasonable time to file an appeal, reflects sheer administrative high-handedness. This is not due process; this is pressure tactics. It increasingly appears that for @BhagwantMann, it’s either fall in line or fall by wayside. From attempting to control narratives to acting against dissenting voices, this follows a disturbing pattern of media gagging by @AAPPunjab. A democracy thrives on a free press. The people of Punjab are watching,” Bajwa posted.
Speaking at the site, BJP’s Rinku said, “Any voice raised against the government or any pen that writes against it is being silenced through police action”.
Locals and protesters also questioned the timing of the demolition. Amid attempts to obstruct the demolition, the situation at the site remained tense, with a large police presence deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
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