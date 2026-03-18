Demolition drive at Park Plaza hotel sparks political uproar in Jalandhar

The front portion of the building, including a canopy and two pillars, was partially brought down. (Representational image)

Tensions flared in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening after the Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a demolition drive at the Park Plaza Hotel, which is owned by Punjab Kesari newspaper, triggering protests and a political showdown at the site.

Acting on alleged illegal construction, a team from the MC’s building branch, accompanied by heavy police force, arrived at the hotel in Civil Lines around 6.30 pm and began demolition using excavators. The front portion of the building, including a canopy and two pillars, was partially brought down.

Officials said the action was taken following a court hearing in the Jalandhar Session Court, which reportedly did not grant any relief to the hotel owners, Chopra Hotels Private Limited. The demolition was carried out under the directions of the Municipal Commissioner.