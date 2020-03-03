Demolition deadline for buildings: HC wants all illegal buildings razed in 3 months, issues order to provide alternate site to owners

An overview of Sukhna Enclave behind the lake An overview of Sukhna Enclave behind the lake

Ordering that all commercial, residential and other structures in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake falling in the areas of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh are declared illegal and unauthorized, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said the illegal constructions in the catchment area – as delineated by the Survey of India – be demolished within a period of three months from Monday.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu in the ruling has also directed Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana to provide alternative sites in close proximity of Chandigarh to the owners whose building maps were approved and who have constructed their buildings in the catchment area for their rehabilitation. The authorities have also been directed to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakhs uniformly to these owners.

The high court also court quashed the Punjab’s Nayagaon Master Plan-2021 as well as Haryana’s development Plan called as Mata Mansa Devi Urban Complex for the areas falling under the Survey of India map, 2004.

Directions for Lake

The Court has also directed Chandigarh to ensure that the average capacity of the lake is increased by at least 100-150 Ha. by one-time large scale desilting (dredging) of the lake. “Thereafter the capacity once created should be maintained through regular dredging. The States of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory, Chandigarh are directed to lower the storage capacity of the check dams to ensure regular flow of water into Sukhna Lake,” the order read.

Chandigarh has also been directed to ensure that there is no seepage losses in the lake and have permanent discharge measurement site about half kilometre upstream in the channel with automatic system to check sedimentation.

“The States of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also directed that no waste water/sewage flows into the river from the villages i.e Kansal, Kaimbwala and Saketri. The aquatic weeds are ordered to be removed within a period of six months from today by controlling the weeds even by using chemical methods as well as manual removal,” read the order.

On constructions, the court has said that the construction activity in the Chandigarh and its periphery area was required to be undertaken strictly as per the laws framed by Haryana and Punjab. “The purpose of enactment of The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952 was to ensure healthy and planned development of a new city. Non-implementation of these Acts in and around the periphery of Chandigarh has led to mushrooming of unauthorized construction activities leading to lowering the civic life,” reads the judgement.

The court has also directed Chandigarh residents as “loco parentis” as the human face to save Sukhna Lake from extinction and also directed the administration to issue a final notification declaring the lake as wetland. Punjab and Haryana have been asked to do the same. 1.0 km area from the boundary of Sukhna Lake Wildlife Sanctuary has been ordered to be declared as Eco Sensitive zone falling in the areas of the States of Punjab and Haryana.

Sukhna Lake has also been declared as “legal entity/legal person/juristic person/ juridicial person/moral person/artificial person”.

Impact

Kansal, Kaimbwala and Saketri are likely to affected most by the verdict. The constructions under question mainly fall in Punjab’s Mohali district – where Kansal has most of such constructions. The catchment area comprises Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, lower Shivalik Hills and foothills of Shivalik, Sukhna Cho and surrounding areas. In March 2012, the two states and UT was directed to put their enforcement agencies in action and stop all constructions.

While the High Court in recent years had been hearing the issue regarding measures being taken by authorities to maintain the water level of Sukhna Lake, it was in 2018 that a Court Commissioner in his report confirmed to the court that illegal constructions continue to be raised in the catchment area despite court’s ban on them. In February last year, the court ordered a status quo regarding the constructions falling within the catchment area of Sukhna Lake and reiterated its previous order asking the authorities to strictly enforce the 2012 order by which no further construction was ordered to be allowed in the area falling within the catchment area.

What also preceded Monday’s stern order from High Court was a Supreme Court verdict passed in November last year. The Supreme Court, while upholding a 2017 Delhi High Court ruling on cancellation of the clearances given to Tata HDCL for its Camelot housing Project in Kansal village of Kharar, said the Punjab government was required to act on basis of the Doctrine of Public Trust but failed to do so as 95 MLAs were to be recipients of the flats. The project fell within the eco-sensitive zone of Sukhna Lake.

Punjab stand

Punjab government in the case before the high court had taken a categoric stand that a fresh survey be carried out for a scientific demarcation of the catchment area around Sukhna Lake with the assistance of technical experts for proper adjudication of the issue. It had asserted that it did not sanction any building plan in Kansal area, which is near the catchment area, after the May 2012 court orders even if the area falls in “residential” zones of the local Master Plan.

It reiterated its 2012 stand — which was then rejected by the court — that the map of the catchment area needs to be re-drawn after taking note of changes in surface over the years. In 2012, the Punjab government in an official meeting before a committee setup on court orders had raised an objection that certain area in 1963 had been acquired for conservation of catchment area of Sukhna Lake and after that several check dams were made from Nayagaon to Saketri in the forest areas “which has caused hindrance in the natural flow of water”. Punjab had suggested a fresh survey needs to be done to note the changes that have taken place since 1963.

Punjab in December 2019 told the court has that it has time and again said the map was never adjudicated and the Survey of India itself has expressed that its map only depicts topography of the area. The government also further noted that a Master Plan-2021 was issued in 2008 and notified in 2009 for the Nayagaon area after considering all the objections and it divides the entire area of Nayagaon into five zones. “Zone A and B is area of Village Kansal proposed for various land uses, Zone C is proposed for forest. Zone D and E are area of village Nada and Karoran proposed for various land uses,” the report said.

Stating that the Master Plan-2021 was never challenged, the Punjab said that after stay order was passed on any constructions within the catchment area in 2012, the Nayagaon Municipal Council has issued various notices for demolition of the constructions and has constituted two teams to monitor the construction activities.

