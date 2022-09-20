70-80% of those affected by dementia are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

Dementia, also termed the disease of forgetfulness, becomes synonymous with the elderly. However, the occurrence of dementia is not limited to age alone. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and about 70-80% of those affected by dementia are diagnosed with the disease. To raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and remove misconceptions surrounding it, World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 every year. The theme of World Alzheimer’s Day this year is ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’ and will lay emphasis on the warning signs and diagnosis of the medical condition.

Dr Amit Shankar Singh, associate consultant of Neurology, Fortis Hospital at Mohali, in an advisory on Tuesday explains the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options of Alzheimer’s disease.

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

It is a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die. The disease is characterized by a decline in the cognitive abilities of an individual such as learning, memory, language, attention, and motor and social skills.

Causes

Even though the causes of Alzheimer’s remain unclear, genetic inheritance is one of the prime causes of the disease. It is also caused due to the abnormal deposition of proteins — amyloid protein and neuritic plaques — in the brain, thereby causing the brain cells to die. People above 65 years of age are more likely to be affected by Alzheimer’s. The incidence of the disease is also higher in women compared to men.

Symptoms

The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease that are easily identifiable are as follows:

Memory impairment: Memory impairment is the initial symptom of this disease. Dementia sets in and there is progressive deterioration in memory. This leads to difficulty in thinking, reasoning, and understanding.

Behavioural changes: Patients affected with Alzheimer’s disease exhibit symptoms such as depression, confusion, and inability to concentrate. They tend to become unaware of their surroundings.

The difficulty of language, and speech: Alzheimer’s disease causes problems with speech. Those affected are unable to convey the meaning of things and are unable to understand, thereby causing confusion.

Unable to complete daily tasks: Patients have slow thinking and this affects their cognitive abilities. Alzheimer’s disease increases an individual’s dependency on others as they are unable to communicate their needs.

Diagnosis

Alzheimer’s disease should be suspected in any older adult with a progressive decline in memory. Neurologists conduct brain imaging, diagnostic and mental ability tests to detect the disease. These tests help identify the possible causes of brain impairment.

Prevention

“Even as there are no proven ways to prevent the disease, regular physical activity, meditation, balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and keeping blood pressure under control help to keep the brain healthy can help guard against the disease. Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. A few medications help in controlling the symptoms of the disease. Along with medication, family support, physical and cognitive rehabilitation are an integral part in the management of the disease,” said Amit Shankar Singh.