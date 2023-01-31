Demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’: SAD may launch massive march to hand over letters addressed to Prez

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may organise a massive march to hand over letters addressed to the President, demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s signature campaign on the issue is completed. The suggestion regarding a march after culmination of the campaign was discussed at length in the first meeting of 24-member Panthic Advisory Board of the SAD. The meeting was held last Tuesday, three days after Akali Dal announced formation of the board.

As per the pro forma of the ongoing worldwide signature campaign started by the SGPC in December last year, the letters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ are to be submitted through Punjab Governor.

Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the idea to hold a march was discussed at length in the meeting with several members of the advisory board endorsing it even as final call on the discussions is yet to be taken. “I had suggested that when the signature campaign is complete, a massive march should be orgainsed to hand over the letters containing the signatures. I suggested that instead of four or five going there, we should hold a march on a large scale to hand over the letters containing the signatures,” Chandumajra told The Indian Express.

Another member of the Board, former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Paramjit Singh Sarna said the Board discussed holding the march from Akal Takht to Delhi. “I suggested that on the way to Delhi from Akal Takht, the march should halt at two places,” Sarna told The Indian Express, adding that deliberations included holding the march after Baisakhi. Senior Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, who is also member of the advisory board, said that “there were suggestions and discussions regarding holding the march, but nothing has been finalised as of now.”

The SAD-controlled SGPC started the signature campaign by getting the proformas filled in around 90 centres in its historical gurdwaras and the board members stressed on carrying out the exercise on a larger scale, by getting the pro formas filled at various levels, including villages, towns, cities and educational institutions. Chandumajra said, “The Board members deliberated upon expanding the campaign outside the historical gurdwaras also, to schools, colleges and other institutions.”

As per SGPC president H S Dhami, by last week, as many as 12 lakh signatures had already been obtained and a total of around 25 lakh signatures of people expressing solidarity with ‘Bandi Singhs’ are likely to be collected in the exercise.

A member of the advisory board that it also discussed to highlight the exercise being carried out on social media by posting “maximum videos” of the signature campaign on the social media handles of the party.

Having been relegated to merely three seats in February last year elections, another humiliating downturn from 15 seats it won in 2017 Punjab elections in 117-member Vidhan Sabha, Akali Dal is trying very hard to regain hold on party’s core Panthic constituency, which over the years is believed to have frittered away from it, causing back to back poll debacles for the party.

The pro forma

The pro forma for the signature campaign to seek release of Bandi Singhs reads, “I am a resident of the given address and I want to bring to your notice that injustice is being done to many Sikhs lodged in different Indian jails by not releasing them even after the completion of their sentences. Rajiv Gandhi’s murder convicts were sentenced the capital punishment as per the law of the land, but they have been released. The Gujarat government has released the murder and rape convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Police officers accused of killing Sikh youths in fake police encounters convicted for life imprisonment by the CBI courts have been released early, but on the other hand, even the notification issued by the Centre government for the release of some Sikh prisoners in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, has not been implemented fully. This is a violation of human rights.

Due to the negative attitude of the government towards the release of the Sikh prisoners, there is a lot of resentment in the Sikh community and this is causing mistrust towards the government. The only charge of the Sikh prisoners is that they had chosen the path of struggle in protest against the military attacks on many Gurdwaras including Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib by the then Congress government besides the Sikh Genocide in November 1984 and the repression of innocent Sikhs. The Sikh prisoners had no criminal background. They took these steps because their religious sensibilities were hurt severely by the then government’s excesses.”

It reads, “Sikh community is saddened that Sikhs who have served jail terms for nearly three decades are being deliberately neglected. Not releasing those who served twice a sentence than life imprisonment is also against the Constitution. Being a part of the movement started, I request your intervention to immediately release the imprisoned Sikhs lodged in different Indian jails.”