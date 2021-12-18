Demand of higher pay: PUTA continues protest, holds protest march

December 18, 2021 10:40:15 pm
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Saturday continued with its protests, with several of its members assembling at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) in Sector 25 to register their ire against the Punjab government. The protesting teachers later also held a protest March at the Dental Institute, as part of ‘Education Bandh’ being observed under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (PFUCTO).
Dr Mritunjay, PUTA president, while addressing the agitators on Saturday said that teachers have been forced to abandon all academic activities and observe complete ‘Education Bandh ‘due to the callous attitude of the government in fulfilling their genuine demands of implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per 7th pay commission and withdrawal of the decision to delink UGC scales by the Punjab government.
The teachers have stated that their protests will continue till their demands are met.
