Demand for release of Bandi Singhs: The anatomy of a morcha

It is a mid-February windy afternoon when the main pandal of Quami Insaaf Morcha, organised to seek release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) is abuzz with chants of Gurbani. A few meters away from the main pandal, Sukhwinder Singh, a man in his late twenties from Sanaur in Patiala is resting in a trolley converted into a shelter, parked on a roadside. He is watching a video on his phone, being charged from a “kundi” connection supplying to the trolley. “I am a part of this morcha for a month now. At least 12-13 tractor-trolleys from Sanaur are here ever since. I just packed a bagful of my clothes before coming here. Now, we get everything here. Our clothes are laundered as the organisers have put up washing machines. A variety of eatable are available in langar. We get almonds sitting right here that we do not get at home. We get paneer parathas in breakfast, kheer in dessert,” he says.

Sukhwinder was also a part of the agitation against Centre’s farm laws at Singhu border. “We cultivate land for living. My brothers look after the land. My mission now is morchas and struggle. Now, this is my house. We are on the land of our state. If the governments are armed, then we too are. But this is our last morcha now. It will either make us or break us. We are just waiting for the ‘ailaan’ (announcement) to take on the state. We do not know when will that happen. But if we could charge at the cops with lathis and swords the other day, we can charge at anyone. We just need an order,” he says with an air of certainty.

Bulletproof Tractors were deployed by Punjab Police at the border of Chandigarh where 31 members of the “Qaumi Inssaf Morcha” performed “Jaap” (religious rituals), in Chandigarh on February 13, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Bulletproof Tractors were deployed by Punjab Police at the border of Chandigarh where 31 members of the “Qaumi Inssaf Morcha” performed “Jaap” (religious rituals), in Chandigarh on February 13, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

As he engages in this conversation, two more youths get into the trolley and question The Indian Express team while gesturing to Sukhwinder to go quiet. “What brings you here? Are you the touts of the government? Are you from intelligence?”ask the youths as Sukhwinder also joins them in firing a volley of questions. The morcha is reminiscent of the farm agitation at Singhu border. The agitators have virtually taken over the Phase VII round-about, and the main road entering Chandigarh. The area had to be cordoned off forcing the residents of the area to take a detour to reach their residences. The morcha, that started from the main pandal on January 7, is growing with every passing day. The protestors have now taken over a kilometre of the road, erecting temporary structures, pegging tents, parking trolleys converted into containers, on both sides of the road. More tents are being pegged. More structures of metallic sheets are coming up. A vacant piece of land has been converted into parking and a temporary stable for horses and mules of the nihangs.

Langar Sewa at “Qaumi Insaf Morcha”on February 11, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Langar Sewa at “Qaumi Insaf Morcha”on February 11, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Free tents

Closer to the Dolphin Chowk, a white canopy tent, set up at the morcha site supplies free state-of-the-art-tents to the protestors. Mattresses are also handed over to such agitators, who want to stay put at the site. “This is funded by the Khalsa Aid,” says the attendant sittings inside the tent. He also offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, and other toiletries to Amol Singh, a nihang, who reached the morcha site from Hazur Sahib alongwith his wife and a 5-year-old son, Hazur Singh dressed like a nihang. “They will stay here now. Amol’s wife was among 31 agitators who go to Chandigarh border to court arrest everyday,” says the attendant at the Khalsa Aid tent.

Agitators suspicious, announcements being made to watch out

While determination reflects on the faces of agitators at the morcha, a feeling of suspicion and unease is palpable at the morcha. The speakers from the main pandal, where Guru Granth Sahib is kept and Gurbani is chanted 24X7, caution the agitators to watch out for the “agents of the government.” Even the journalists are a suspect and are questioned. Two youths, armed with lathis and muffled faces, came close to The Indian Express team menacingly and asked for disclosing of identity. “Why are you going everywhere? We need to check your antecedents,” a youth asked demanding ID cards. On why nobody questioned the journalists at Singhu like this, one of them said, “Singhu was different. This morcha is different. Our boys have been booked.” Sadhu Singh, a 70-year-old BKU (Dakonda) activist from Bathinda clammed up after two activists accompanying him gestured to go silent. “I have been at Singhu for two years. But now, I will go back in the evening. They do not want to stay the night here,” he said, only to maintain silence after this.

Nihangs at “Qaumi Insaf Morcha” February 11, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Nihangs at “Qaumi Insaf Morcha” February 11, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Deepak Singh (25), a baptised Sikh from Khem Karan is seeking a license for carrying sharp edged weapons from Jathedar Mela Singh of Buddha Dal, who has put up a banner outside his shelter that he makes weapons licences. Mela Singh’s assistant takes his picture, puts it on his register with details about the youth and asks him if he was rechristened while being baptised. The youth responds in the negative. “From today onwards, you will be known as Bota Singh. He hands him a “licence” in the form of a small booklet. “The police will allow these people to carry any of these sharp-edged weapons,” Mela Singh tells The Indian Express. Does he issue licence for the arms also, “That is for the government to do. We only do it for sharp edged weapons,” he says.

“We issue it only to baptised Sikhs. So many with dyed beard have approached me. Dyeing beards is against the tenets of Sikhism. I have called for an iron chain. If I come across anyone with dyed beard, I will tie him with the chain,” says Mela Singh. In the same breath, he calls out a turbaned youth for wearing a “Patiala Shahi turban.” “It is a sign of slavery. Stop wearing this Patiala-Shahi turban,” he tells the youth.

Men outnumber women

Men outnumber women at the morcha site. Only a few women are seen compared to the men. On Wednesday, Bharti Kisan Union (Dakonda) activists from Bathinda and Mansa also visited the site and a few women also accompanied the activists. Paramjit Kaur, senior vice president of BKU (Dakonda) from Thikriwal in Barnala, said, “We have to come to get Bandi Singhs released.”

Five langar halts

At least five langar points have been set up at the morcha site with the one put up by organisers from Hazur Sahib. The langar point offers different varieties of food items. Near the entrance of the morcha, three youths man a langar site offering tea, “We prepare at least 250 litres of tea everyday.” On where they organise the milk from, one of them, refusing to give his name, says, “Waheguru organises it.”

Temple supplies water, offers shelter

Shri Krishan Mandir in sector 53, which is close to the morcha site, has opened its premises for the agitators, who are using washrooms and conveniences inside the temple precincts. Some agitators, who fall sick, also get into the temple community hall to rest. Gauri Shankar, an office bearer of the temple said, “This temple belongs to the God. Anybody can come here, bathe, rest and eat.” The temple gates do not close at night keeping in mind that the agitators are camping in the vicinity.

Amritpal’s posters dot protest site

Huge posters of radical Sikh Amritpal Singh dot the morcha even as those of Bandi Singhs including assassins of former Chief Minister late Beant Singh, Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and Deep Sidhu are also seen at the site.A Sikh history museum set up on a trolley, sculpted by a local sculptor has also been put up. The Khalsa flags also dot the morcha site. At several places, stalls selling literature have also been put up. A stall put up at the morcha did not have any book related to martyr Bhagat Singh. It had a book on Kartar Singh Sarabha, Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, history of Namdharis, Sikh politics, Mahabharata and report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission on Sacrilege at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari is also sold on the stalls.

Toilets

Even as make-shift toilets have been put up at the morcha, the organisers have erected toilets at the site by constructing septic tanks. “We have erected at least 14-15 permanent toilets now. We are preparing for the summers. We have installed two submersibles and also a few generators,” said Gurcharan Singh from Manak Major village in Mohali. He was a part of Singhu Morcha and pictures of Green Jalebi langar organised by his village had gone viral. He said very few agitators stayed the night as the most left for the respective homes. “There is no fear here. The morcha site is all lit up with bulbs inside and outside every structure.”

Cleanliness

The agitators ensure that the road on which the morcha has been set up and the nearby area is kept clean. “We broom the area twice everyday. My wife comes twice for brooming. A number of agitators then carry out a massive cleanliness drive,” said Gurcharan Singh.

Health check up stall

At the health check up stall put up by Dr Bansi Lal and two of his associates from Nayagaon, agitators have complained of fatigue, fever and cough. The stall supplies free medicines to the agitators.