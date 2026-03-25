Delivery executive seen ‘staggering’, cleared in medical examination

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A 24-year-old delivery executive carrying a bag of quick-commerce platform was found in an unconscious and allegedly intoxicated condition in a residential area of Sector 33 on Tuesday, triggering concern among residents.
A video of the youth later surfaced online and went viral on Wednesday.
According to the police, the youth has been identified as Sunil, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was reportedly seen standing at one spot for a prolonged period, appearing disoriented and unable to maintain balance. Passersby, noticing his condition, alerted the police control room.
Eyewitnesses said the youth was carrying a delivery bag and seemed to be on duty at the time.
“He was staggering repeatedly and could barely stand properly. It raised suspicion that he might be under the influence of alcohol,” a local resident told the police.
Someone recorded a video of the incident, which quickly spread across social media platforms.
A patrolling police team from Sector 34 police station reached the spot and took the youth into custody. He was subsequently taken to a government hospital for medical examination.
Police officials stated that the medical report did not confirm consumption of alcohol or any other substance.
He was kept in custody for a night on Tuesday, and later released on bail after he was produced before the court.
DSP (South) Gurjeet Kaur confirmed that the youth was detained as a preventive measure. “He was medically examined and later produced before the duty magistrate. He has since been released on bail after furnishing bail bonds,” she said.
The police said that they are yet to contact the delivery company, the bag of which he had been carrying.
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