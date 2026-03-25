Delivery executive seen ‘staggering’, cleared in medical examination

A patrolling police team from Sector 34 police station reached the spot and took the youth into custody. (File Photo)

A 24-year-old delivery executive carrying a bag of quick-commerce platform was found in an unconscious and allegedly intoxicated condition in a residential area of Sector 33 on Tuesday, triggering concern among residents.

A video of the youth later surfaced online and went viral on Wednesday.

According to the police, the youth has been identified as Sunil, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was reportedly seen standing at one spot for a prolonged period, appearing disoriented and unable to maintain balance. Passersby, noticing his condition, alerted the police control room.

Eyewitnesses said the youth was carrying a delivery bag and seemed to be on duty at the time.