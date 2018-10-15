Delivery boy’s murder: Post-mortem report finds stabbing injuries as well

The accused is being tracked and will be arrested soon, the DSP said. (Photo: File) The accused is being tracked and will be arrested soon, the DSP said. (Photo: File)

A DAY after a 22-year-old delivery man with Amazon in Mohali was found dead at a public park near dividing road of Sector 15 and Sector 24, the post-mortem report has revealed that aside from pellet gun injuries, he also had stabbing injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

The police are probing the role of old enmity and revenge as motives for the murder.

Identified as Sandeep Yadav, the man was found dead with around 21 pellet like injury marks on his chest and neck at a public park in Sector 15 adjoining the dividing road of Sector 15 and Sector 24 on Saturday. Yadav was a resident of EWS Colony in Dhanas and last time he was spotted near his house around 12.30 am. The body was spotted by morning walkers around 9.30 am.

DSP (Central) Krishan Kumar said that the post-mortem was conducted on Sunday by a team of doctors at GMSH, Sector 16. “We are verifying all the angles in the case. However, as per preliminary report of post-mortem, it has been found that the victim had injuries which are reported to be from a sharp-edged weapon,” he said.

The accused is being tracked and will be arrested soon, the DSP said. As per police sources, the victim is reported to have been attacked by someone following an old enmity and thus his friends, colleagues are being questioned to ascertain if he had any rivalry with anyone while the phone call details of the victim are being scrutinised. The victim had close relations with at least three women. Recently, he and his younger brother indulged in street fights with some local youths residing at EWS Colony, Dhanas, the police have learnt.

The police, however, have ruled out the possibility of robbery behind the murder as his cell phone and wallet were found intact, and recovered from his clothes but his motorcycle is missing. The victim is survived by his parents and a younger brother and sister. As per the victim’s father, Tirloki Ram, Sandeep joined a Mohali-based company as a delivery boy around 15 days ago and he usually returned home around 6.50 pm. On Friday, he returned at the same time but went out again. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

