Deliver orders, NOCs fast: DC to estate office

In yet another order to streamline the working of the UT Estate office, officiating Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg directed the officials to ensure that delivery of orders or no objection certificates is done immediately and there is no delay on the part of officials.

In the order, Garg said that he heard about complaints from some applicants that even after signatures from competent authorities, the delivery of orders/NOCs take a considerable time. “The delay may be either in the branch concerned or the dispatch section or at both places,” the order said. Garg has asked the AEOs concerned to see the status of actual dispatch of the letters and in case of undue delays, to take strict action against the concerned officials. He suggested that AEOs may also contact the applicants on the phone to ascertain about the time taken between clearing the file and delivering the order.

Garg also in a visit to the Estate office’s dispatch section.

“Yesterday, the undersigned visited the dispatch section of the Estate Office and asked the concerned official to ensure dispatch of the all the pending dak by the evening of today. The AEO-I to also review the status of pendency at the dispatch section,” he added.

Owing to Garg’s order to clear file-pendency and fear of action, AEOs cleared over 2,000 files in the last two weeks.